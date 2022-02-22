Reduce Belly Fat in Five Easy Ways As Suggested By Dr Anjali Hooda
Dr Anjali Hooda, a specialist in obesity, metabolic medicine and clinical nutrition, shares 5 tips to get a flat tummy.
Reduce your intake of sugary foods, pasta and bread and increase the amount of protein
All of us want to have a great-looking body so that we look good in whatever clothes we wear. A big problem, however, is the belly fat we develop over time, primarily as a result of not paying attention to our diet and because of a haphazard lifestyle dedicated to meeting work-related deadlines and targets. The aim to have a flat belly takes a back seat and remains a desire, far from becoming a reality. It should not be so. Dr Anjali Hooda, a specialist in obesity, metabolic medicine and clinical nutrition, has shared a few tips that could help you in achieving a flat tummy.
In an Instagram post, Dr Hooda said everything is not about aesthetics on the tummy, it is about visceral fat – which is the fat around the organs like when you have a fatty liver. She also warned about developing cardiovascular issues and Type 2 diabetes if the waist-hip ratio in men is greater than 0.9 and greater than 0.85 in women.
Here are her five tips:
1) Low carb diet
“Who doesn't love carbs, but if you balance it a bit more a flatter tummy is achievable,” Dr Hooda said. Reduce your intake of sugary foods, pasta and bread and increase the amount of protein, fat and healthy vegetables.
2) Fats often
Fasting has been practiced for thousands of years. Intermittent fasting is one of the most easy, convenient and sustainable ways to reduce weight and boost overall health.
3) Decrease cortisol
Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone. It works with the brain to control your mood, motivation, and fear. It manages how the body uses carbohydrates, fats and proteins. So decrease cortisol levels by de-stressing yourself and let the body make good use of carbs.
4) Increase soluble and insoluble fibre
Including enough of these fibres in your diet will make you feel full long after having meals. A high-fibre diet is associated with a lower risk of many diseases, including obesity and diabetes.
5) Lift weights
Weight training is vital for burning belly fat. Weight training reduces overall fat in the body and results in a flatter and toned stomach.
Check Dr Anjali Hooda's post here:
Dr Anjali Hooda regularly shares updates on how to manage our health better. Follow those updates for better health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informatio
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.