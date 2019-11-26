Reason Why Vitamin B12 Should Be An Essential Part Of Your Diet; Sings And Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency And Food Sources
Vitamin B12 is necessary for the body in various ways. It supports various vital functions inside the body. Here are some reasons why vitamin B12 should be an essential part of your diet. Also, know symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency and foods rich in vitamin B12.
Vitamin B12 can affect your mental health as well
The food you eat affects your health majorly. Your diet should be a mixture of multiple nutrients. A balanced diet ensures consumption of all necessary nutrients. You should check your diet and make sure that all the essential nutrients are present in your diet. All vitamins are essential for the functioning of the human body in some quantity to function properly. Similarly, one of the essential vitamins is vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is necessary for the human body. It supports various functions inside the body. This vitamin cannot be produced by the body on its own. You need to ensure enough amount of vitamin B12 through your diet. Here are some reasons why vitamin B12 should be a part of your diet.
Reasons why vitamin B12 should be a part of your diet
1. Proper intake of vitamin B12 supports the formation of red blood cells. Better formation of red blood cells also prevents anemia. A person with low levels of vitamin B12 is more prone to anemia due to poor formation of red blood cells.
2. Vitamin b12 can also help in preventing age-related macular degeneration. Various studies have shown that B12 might help in preventing eye disease which is also called age-related macular degeneration.
3. Vitamin B12 is beneficial for bone health as well. Enough amount of vitamin B12 ensures better bone health. It can also help you reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
4. Vitamin B12 provides nourishment to your skin, hair and nails. Enough levels of vitamin B12 can help you maintain skin, hair and nails.
5. Vitamin B12 is also good for your brain health. It prevents the loss of neurons. It can also delay or control the onset of dementia.
6. This vitamin is also good for your mood as well and can help in improving the symptoms of depression.
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Signs and symptoms
Most people are not aware of the signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. Here are the signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency which you must know-
1. You may experience shortness of breath
2. It may become hard to complete your workout session; you may feel tired and fatigues all the time
3. You may face mental issues like depression or memory loss
4. You may experience pale skin
5. Blurred vision is also a common symptom
Foods sources of vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is usually present in animal-based products. Some limited vegetarian food sources of vitamin B12 include- fortified cereal, cheese, fortified dairy, low-fat milk, yogurt and natural yeast.
