Do You Have A Vitamin B-12 Deficiency? Here Are Foods Rich In Vit B-12

A water-soluble vitamin, B-12 is essential to our body as it helps produce red blood cells and in the synthesis of DNA. Read on to know what are the best sources of vitamin B-12.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 05:37 IST
2-Min Read
Vitamin B-12 betters your mood, heart, digestion, and memory.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. B-12 helps in making of red blood cells and synthesis of DNA.
  2. A daily dose of 2.4 micro-grams is recommended.
  3. Seafood, meat and diary products are rich in Vitamin B-12
A water-soluble vitamin, B-12 is essential to our body as it helps produce red blood cells and in the synthesis of DNA. Apart from that, it also supports your immune system, and facilitates healthy nerve function. All in all, it betters your mood, improves energy level, memory, heart, skin, and digestion. Vitamin B-12 is majorly found in animal sources, but there are a couple of vegetarian options available too such as in diary products. It is important to note that a deficiency of this vital vitamin may cause anaemia, fatigue, indigestion, memory loss, mouth ulcer and/or tingling feet. With so much good if you take it, and so much bad if you don't, you simply can't afford to miss on your B-12 requirements. But how do you get enough B-12? Here we list some of the foods that are rich in vitamin B-12.

Seafood

The tally topper, Seafood is arguably the best source of Vitamin B-12. Clams (84.1 mcg in 3 ounces), Mussels (20.4 mcg In 3 ounces), Oyesters (21.84 mcg in 3 ounces), Crabs, Sardines, Trout, Salmon and Tuna are all literally B-12 storehouses.

 

seafood

Photo Credit: istock

Animal Meat

Meat products as such beef, chicken, and turkey also contain decent amounts of Vitamin B-12.

meat

Photo Credit: istock

Diary Products

This is a life-saver point for our vegetarian readers. The best possible vegetarian source for Vitamin B-12 is diary products. One cup of low-fat milk can provide you with 18 per cent daily value of B-12. Apart from milk, yogurt is also a good source for the Vitamin.

 

diary

Photo Credit: istock

Eggs

Handy, quick and easy-to-prepare, eggs are another fine source of Vitamin B-12. One hard-boiled egg contains about .6 mcg of the vitamin (10% DV).

 

eggs

Photo Credit: istock



