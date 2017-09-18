Do You Have A Vitamin B-12 Deficiency? Here Are Foods Rich In Vit B-12
A water-soluble vitamin, B-12 is essential to our body as it helps produce red blood cells and in the synthesis of DNA. Read on to know what are the best sources of vitamin B-12.
Vitamin B-12 betters your mood, heart, digestion, and memory.
HIGHLIGHTS
- B-12 helps in making of red blood cells and synthesis of DNA.
- A daily dose of 2.4 micro-grams is recommended.
- Seafood, meat and diary products are rich in Vitamin B-12
Seafood
The tally topper, Seafood is arguably the best source of Vitamin B-12. Clams (84.1 mcg in 3 ounces), Mussels (20.4 mcg In 3 ounces), Oyesters (21.84 mcg in 3 ounces), Crabs, Sardines, Trout, Salmon and Tuna are all literally B-12 storehouses.
Animal Meat
Meat products as such beef, chicken, and turkey also contain decent amounts of Vitamin B-12.
Diary Products
This is a life-saver point for our vegetarian readers. The best possible vegetarian source for Vitamin B-12 is diary products. One cup of low-fat milk can provide you with 18 per cent daily value of B-12. Apart from milk, yogurt is also a good source for the Vitamin.
Eggs
Handy, quick and easy-to-prepare, eggs are another fine source of Vitamin B-12. One hard-boiled egg contains about .6 mcg of the vitamin (10% DV).