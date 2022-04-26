Retinol Or Bakuchiol? Dr Jaishree Sharad Explains What's Better For Your Skin
Retinol, also called vitamin A1, is a fat-soluble vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement.
Retinol is a time-tested derivative of vitamin A
Expert dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has been conducting polls and answering queries related to various skin-related issues on Instagram. And, now, she is here with the inputs on the retinol vs bakuchiol debate for skincare. Retinol, also called vitamin A1, is a fat-soluble vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. It helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen. Bakuchiol is a plant-derived alternative to retinol.
Some state that bakuchiol is a good option because it causes less irritation to the skin. Let's find out what Dr Jaishree has to say about each of them.
Retinol
She says retinol is a time-tested derivative of vitamin A. There is a lot of research backing when and how it is most beneficial to the skin. Also, we have known retinol and using it for decades. It is a potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-ageing ingredient, that helps in fine lines, wrinkles, open pores, acne, and hyperpigmentation. But retinol is not safe during pregnancy.
Bakuchiol
Bakuchiol is a new molecule, the dermatologist says. It is a plant extract obtained from psoralea corylifolia seed. There is less research history backing the use of this new molecule compared to retinol. However, bakuchiol has shown properties similar to retinol and may help with skincare. Dr Sharad says it is also safe to use during pregnancy.
Conclusion
Dr Sharad suggests to her Instagram followers to pick retinol over bakuchiol, saying “retinol will stand apart” if we compare the two.
Here's her post:
During her previous online survey about “makeup or no makeup”, a huge 88 percent of respondents stated that they prefer to not use makeup against only 12 percent for it. The dermatologist says this result meant that most respondents voted for holistic skincare and explained what they should do to have glowing, smooth skin without applying makeup. Diet was an important consideration in her suggestions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.