ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Retinol Or Bakuchiol? Dr Jaishree Sharad Explains What's Better For Your Skin

Retinol Or Bakuchiol? Dr Jaishree Sharad Explains What's Better For Your Skin

Retinol, also called vitamin A1, is a fat-soluble vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 IST
4-Min Read
Retinol Or Bakuchiol? Dr Jaishree Sharad Explains Whats Better For Your Skin

Retinol is a time-tested derivative of vitamin A

Expert dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has been conducting polls and answering queries related to various skin-related issues on Instagram. And, now, she is here with the inputs on the retinol vs bakuchiol debate for skincare. Retinol, also called vitamin A1, is a fat-soluble vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. It helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen. Bakuchiol is a plant-derived alternative to retinol.

Some state that bakuchiol is a good option because it causes less irritation to the skin. Let's find out what Dr Jaishree has to say about each of them.

Retinol


RELATED STORIES
related

What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine

Skincare tips: Retinol is a popularly used ingredient these days. It can offer a wide variety of benefits to your skin. Here are some of these you need to know.

related

Skincare Tips: 3 Popular Myths About Retinol Debunked By Expert

Skincare tips: Retinol is a popular skincare products commonly used these days. In this article, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta explains common myths about retinol you should stop believing.

She says retinol is a time-tested derivative of vitamin A. There is a lot of research backing when and how it is most beneficial to the skin. Also, we have known retinol and using it for decades. It is a potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-ageing ingredient, that helps in fine lines, wrinkles, open pores, acne, and hyperpigmentation. But retinol is not safe during pregnancy.

Bakuchiol

Bakuchiol is a new molecule, the dermatologist says. It is a plant extract obtained from psoralea corylifolia seed. There is less research history backing the use of this new molecule compared to retinol. However, bakuchiol has shown properties similar to retinol and may help with skincare. Dr Sharad says it is also safe to use during pregnancy.

Conclusion

Dr Sharad suggests to her Instagram followers to pick retinol over bakuchiol, saying “retinol will stand apart” if we compare the two.

Here's her post:

During her previous online survey about “makeup or no makeup”, a huge 88 percent of respondents stated that they prefer to not use makeup against only 12 percent for it. The dermatologist says this result meant that most respondents voted for holistic skincare and explained what they should do to have glowing, smooth skin without applying makeup. Diet was an important consideration in her suggestions.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Dont Ignore It
Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Don't Ignore It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases