Rabies: Signs, Treatment & How To Prevent Animal Bites
Below we discuss the signs, treatments, and prevention tips for rabies.
If traveling to regions where rabies is more common, take extra precautions
Rabies is a viral disease that primarily affects mammals, including humans. It is caused by the rabies virus and is usually transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. The virus affects the central nervous system, leading to inflammation of the brain and eventually death if left untreated. Read on as we discuss the signs, treatments, and prevention tips for rabies.
Signs
1. Flu-like symptoms
Initially, the infected person may experience fever, headache, fatigue, and discomfort at the site of infection.
2. Anxiety and agitation
As the virus progresses, individuals may develop anxiety, irritability, and a fear of water (known as hydrophobia).
3. Neurological symptoms
Patients may exhibit unusual behaviour, confusion, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, muscle weakness, seizures, and ultimately paralysis.
It's crucial to note that not all symptoms occur in every case of rabies, and early signs can be non-specific, resembling other illnesses.
Since there is no known cure for rabies once symptoms appear, treatment options are limited. However, there are two crucial steps to consider.
Treatment
If bitten by an animal suspected of having rabies, it's essential to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for at least 15 minutes. Applying an antiseptic like iodine or alcohol can further help reduce the virus's spread. Seeking medical attention promptly is crucial. Besides this, if someone is bitten by an animal that may be infected with rabies, they should receive a series of injections to prevent the virus from spreading.
Preventing exposure to rabies is key. Below we list some easy preventive tips to follow.
Prevention
1. Vaccinate your pets
Ensure that your pets, including dogs and cats, are up to date with their rabies vaccination. This not only protects them from contracting rabies but also prevents them from becoming carriers and passing it on to humans.
2. Avoid contact with stray animals
Stray animals, especially those exhibiting unusual behaviour, may potentially carry rabies. It is advisable to avoid approaching or handling stray animals to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus.
3. Secure garbage and food sources
Keep garbage cans tightly sealed and avoid leaving food outside as it can attract animals, including potentially rabid ones. By eliminating these attractants, you can reduce the chances of encounters with infected animals.
4. Wildlife precautions
Do not approach or attempt to handle wild animals, even if they appear friendly. Many wild animals, such as raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes, can carry rabies without showing obvious signs of infection.
5. Protect your home
Seal off any potential entry points in your home, such as gaps in walls, attics, or chimneys, which may allow animals to enter. This reduces the risk of encountering rabid animals in your living space.
6. Supervise children
Teach children to avoid approaching unfamiliar animals, stray or wild. Supervise them closely, especially when they are playing outdoors, to prevent contact with potentially infected animals.
7. Travel precautions
If traveling to regions where rabies is more common, take extra precautions. Avoid contact with animals and consider pre-exposure vaccination if necessary.
Prevention is better than cure. Make sure to keep these tips in mind to lower the risk of rabies and animal bites.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.