Quick And Healthy Breakfast Options For When You Are Running Late In The Morning

Always late? If yes then you might be missing your breakfast to often. For such situations you need to find some quick and healthy options. Here are such breakfast options you should not miss.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 24, 2020 04:21 IST
2-Min Read
Try these quick and healthy breakfast

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breakfast is an important meal of the day
  2. A healthy and filling breakfast can keep you energetic for long
  3. Here are a few healthy and quick breakfast option you must try

Breakfast is considered as one of the most important meals of the day. It gives you energy throughout the day. You should consume a healthy and filling breakfast. It will also keep you full for longer and make you consume lesser calories. It is advised to eat breakfast daily. But you are more likely to miss breakfast due to lack of time as compared to other meals. The hurry you experience in the morning makes you skip breakfast or look for unhealthy quick options. This can affect your energy and eating pattern throughout the day. There are several healthy options which you can prepare in very less time. These are tasty as well as healthy which can be prepared in just a few minutes.

Quick and healthy breakfast options


1. Scrambled eggs

When you hear the word breakfast, an egg might be the first thing that may pop up. An egg is one of the healthiest options to choose from. It is a great source of protein with limited calories. You can prepare scrambled eggs in just a few minutes. Sprinkle your favourite spices to add extra flavour to it. You can enjoy it with bread slices as well.

Also read: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

taf6qs1o

Eggs are a good source of protein
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Besan cheela

It is a light, tasty and healthy breakfast option. You just need to simply mix some gram flour with water and spices. It takes just a few minutes to cook. You can also add some finely chopped tomato, onion and green chilies to the paste. But due to lack of time, many may skip this step. You can also keep the chopped vegetable ready a day before.

Also read: Did You Have Fresh, Homemade Breakfast Today? Why Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Doing This Daily

3. Oats with dried fruits and nuts

This is a perfect recipe for those days when you are running late. You can prepare oats in just a few minutes. To make it more nutritious cut your favourite fruits in it or simply add some dried fruits and nuts. Oats are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer.

683g68f

You can add fruits to oats to make it healthier
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

