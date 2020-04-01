Quarantine Tips: This May Be The Best Time To Practice Intermittent Fasting, But Do Not Make These Mistakes
Quarantine tips: Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which your day is divided into two phases: the eating phase and the fasting phase. Here are some commonly-made mistakes which you must avoid.
Quarantine tips: Avoid eating anything during the fasting phase of intermittent fasting
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not extend the fasting period beyond your limits
- Do what suits your body and do not starve yourself
- Avoid eating junk and deep-fried food during eating phase
This may be the best time to practice intermittent fasting if you want, thanks to the ongoing lockdown. Intermittent fasting is a practice which involves fasting for 12, 14 or 16 hours, depending on how you feel. It has been found to boost metabolism and burn fat while preserving lean body mass. Together, these functions can help in aiding weight loss. However, as is the case with all diet plans, even intermittent fasting needs to be done with the right technique in order to make it work for you.
Intermittent fasting: Mistakes you need to avoid
Before talking about the mistakes that you need to avoid, let's take a look at what is intermittent fasting and what all it involves.
What is intermittent fasting and how to follow it?
Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which your day is divided into two phases: the eating phase and the fasting phase. As the name suggests, you are required to eat only during the eating phase and fast during fasting phase. During the fasting phase, you are only allowed to drink water (not even tea or coffee). Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes that your fasting phase can last for as long as you want: 10 hours, 12 hours, 14 hours or 16 hours.
An effective way to practice intermittent fasting is to have early dinners, around 7, 8 or 9 pm ideally. You can then break your fast after 10, 12, 14 or 16 hours, whatever suits you. Break your fast with a fruit or nuts. Have your meal after 15 or 20 minutes.
Intermittent fasting mistakes you need to avoid
Avoid overeating in the eating phase
Along with ensuring that you don't eat and drink anything except water during the fasting phase, it is also important to not overeat during the eating phase. The idea is to not starve yourself but also to eat only to the extent that it satiates your hunger. Include all food groups in your meals including carbs, fats, proteins and fibre. Eat while focusing only on your food, without any distractions. Overeating can nullify the benefits of intermittent fasting.
Avoid junk and processed food
Intermittent fasting is one diet plan which does not ask you to be on a calorie deficit. Neither does it eliminate food groups like carbs or fats. But at the same time, you need to focus on eating healthy and nutritious foods only. To make this fasting plan work for you, you need to stay away from junk, deep fried, processed and packaged food.
Do not starve yourself
Do not extend the fasting period beyond limits. If you feel hungry, then feed yourself with nourishing food. Coutinho believes in keeping intermittent fasting as flexible. If you feel hungry in 10 hours or 12 hours or 14 hours, then break the fast and eat food. Proper nutrition and nourishment is important for making intermittent fasting work for.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
