Pumpkin Seeds For Better Brain Health: Here's How It Works

The nutritionist explains that pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium which plays a key role in various biochemical processes, including neurotransmission and synaptic plasticity.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 4, 2024 05:35 IST
2-Min Read
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, iron and zinc

Have you ever focused on your brain diet? Probably not! It is common to formulate a diet plan for weight loss or a healthy heart but not the brain. However, there are a few foods that can simply aid in better brain function and improve memory and concentration. These are a few simple foods that can be easily added to your daily diet in moderation. Today, let's discuss one such brain food that can be a part of your daily diet. It will not only help boost brain function but offer many other health benefits.

Add this brain food to your diet today

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared that one superfood that your brain might require. It is pumpkin seeds.



The nutritionist explains that pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium which plays a key role in various biochemical processes, including neurotransmission and synaptic plasticity.

"Magnesium supports the proper function of nerve cells, aiding in the transmission of signals in the brain. Additionally, pumpkin seeds boast other brain-friendly nutrients like zinc, copper, and antioxidants, which prevent harm to brain cells and keep them healthy," she added in the caption of the video.



In the video, Nmami can be seen enjoying some pumpkin seeds in a cup of yogurt. Similarly, you can sprinkle some on yogurt, oats, smoothies, shakes or soup. You can also add pumpkin seeds to your trail mix.

Other benefits of pumpkin seeds:

  • Other than magnesium, pumpkin seeds are a good source of antioxidants, zinc, fibre, protein and iron.
  • Pumpkin seeds can help boost heart health
  • These seeds can also help manage blood sugar levels
  • having pumpkin seeds can also help ensure better sleep

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

