Post-Workout, This Drink Is A Boost For Lost-Workout Hydration

Post-Workout, This Drink Is A Boost For Lost-Workout Hydration

The body is drained of many nutrients post a rigorous workout, hence post workout hydration is essential.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 2, 2022 06:22 IST
4-Min Read
Coconut water is perfect for reducing inflammation post-workout

We all love to get the desired body through workouts. Though the exercises may get rigorous at times, we like going the extra mile in order to get the best results. But what you do after the workout session is equally important. After a strenuous set of exercises, the body is drained of many vital nutrients. This needs to be addressed post-workout. The best way is to grab healthy food and drinks to replenish the body with nutrients. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has given us a good life hack. She suggests that we drink coconut water with chia seeds after a workout. 

So, what's the magic in coconut water and chia seeds that will help us post-workout? This mix is called the post-workout hydrator. Here are the reasons why it works after a workout session:

  1. This drink is a boost for post-workout hydration.
  2. It is perfect for reducing inflammation post-workout.
  3. It replenishes the lost electrolytes.

Take a look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2827742062651000743/

As the summer heat is taking a toll on us, we need to start taking good care of our bodies. It's best to hydrate ourselves not only with drinks but also with food. Seasonal fruits like watermelon are best for this purpose. And, here are the benefits of watermelon. Lovneet writes, “Watermelon is packed with water and nutrients, contains very few calories, and is exceptionally refreshing. What's more, it's rich in both amino acid citrulline and the antioxidant lycopene, two powerful plant compounds which have numerous benefits for health.”

You may be wondering how are these compounds beneficial to our body. The health benefits of lycopene include strong antioxidant properties. It also boosts brain health. On the other hand, citrulline helps in soothing sore muscles and lowering blood pressure. So, you can load up on lycopene and citrulline to your everyday diet for the best results. 

Follow these nutrition tips for better health this summer.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

