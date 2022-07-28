Pooja Malhotra Talks About Waist To Hip Ratio
Pooja Malhotra makes you aware of certain facts about waist to hip ratio.
Certain foods reduce bloating and help you achieve the right waist-hip ratio
Issues like obesity or extra fat accumulation in the body are not good signs. There are various parameters with which health experts or doctors can see how your weight may affect your body. One such way to predict the risk of certain lifestyle diseases happens to be your waist-to-hip ratio. Also known as WHR, this ratio compares your waist measurement to your hip measurement.
Carrying too much weight around your hip may cause many health issues. So, it's usually advisable to opt for a healthy diet and lifestyle to manage weight. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares a video on Instagram stating more information about the same.
In the video, Pooja says that one easy indicator of your risk of catching lifestyle-related diseases is your waist-to-hip ratio (WHR). She also mentions in the caption, “Waist to hip ratio - is a reliable indicator of your risk of lifestyle-related diseases.”
Pooja further explains that if you are a woman with WHR > 0.86 or a man with a WHR > 1.0, it indicates that you are at a high risk of getting type two diabetes, or other obesity-linked diseases. So, Pooja suggests keeping your waistline trim and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to avoid any further health risks. She states you much keep a check on the calorie intake.
Pooja Malhotra often shares important diet and lifestyle-related health tips. Addressing the problem of water retention or bloating that many women face before their menstrual cycle, she says that there are certain lifestyle changes that you need to make in order to prevent this issue. She says you must have food items that are rich in potassium and magnesium. Women, who have issues with water retention, must have bananas, tomatoes, cantaloupe, sweet potato, raisins, yogurt and spinach. Nuts, whole grains and green leafy are also good for your health. You can also try cucumber, cranberry, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon, watermelon, and dandelion tea as well. Avoid gas-causing food items and don't forget to cut caffeine and alcohol from your routine. Stay hydrated and get proper sleep every day if you wish to keep the issue of water retention at bay.
At the end of the day, mostly, it's all about consuming nutritious food and embracing a healthy lifestyle to keep yourself in good shape.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
