Pooja Malhotra Says Some Diet And Lifestyle Changes Will Help You Deal With Water Retention Before Periods
Pooja Malhotra shares ways to prevent premenstrual water retention. She stated that some changes in your diet and lifestyle will help you get rid of the problem.
Potassium-rich foods reduce period bloating
Women go through a lot of hormonal changes throughout their lifetime. Right from when they start experiencing their menstrual cycle, to when they prepare themselves for reproduction (conceiving), there's so much going on in the body. Usually, women get various signals like abdominal pain, food cravings, mood swings, or even lower back pain when they are about to get periods. Right? One such symptom happens to be water retention, bloating or swelling. Many feel bloated before their menstrual cycle and eventually, it gets better after the cycle is over. However, if you feel troubled with this issue, worry not. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares ways to deal with it.
In the caption, she writes, “A lot of women experience water retention, bloating and swelling before periods. Your pants may refuse to fit you and your belly starts sticking out. A few simple changes in your diet and lifestyle can help you get rid of these symptoms.”
In the video, Pooja Malhotra asks the viewers, “Do you end up gaining a kilo or two during your premenstrual week?” Well, you are not alone, she says. Further, she continues telling, “The good news is that you can prevent all this from happening by making simple, changes in diet, and your lifestyle.”
1. Include foods rich in potassium
It's advisable to have food items like bananas, tomatoes, cantaloupe, sweet potato, raisins, yoghurt and spinach.
2. Include foods rich in magnesium
You must eat nuts, whole grains and green leafy veggies that are all loaded with magnesium
3. Include foods rich in B6
Pooja says that you must include walnut, potato, spinach, chickpea and seafood in your diet
4. Consume natural diuretics
You must have cucumber, cranberry, celery, garlic, ginger, lemon, watermelon, and dandelion tea in your regular
5. Avoid gas-causing foods
How much ever you like it, refrain from consuming gas-causing food, especially before your menstrual cycle. Be careful while having broccoli, Brussels sprouts, beans, cauliflower
6. Avoid high-sodium foods
Pooja Malhotra advises women to avoid high sodium food if they want to deal with premenstrual water retention.
7. Cut back on caffeine and alcohol
Refrain from caffeine and alcohol. Even carbonated drinks and refined carbs are not good at this time.
8. Get adequate sleep
It's extremely important to stick to your sleep hygiene and get a proper nap for about 7-8 hours every day.
9. Adequate hydration
Keep yourself hydrated no matter what.
Take a look:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.