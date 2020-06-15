Pneumonia: Nutritionist Gives Diet Tips To Manage Pneumonia
Pneumonia diet tips: If you have pneumonia, you must have more of leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits and whole grains. More details down here.
Pneumonia: Eating a healthy and nourishing diet can help in reducing the symptoms of pneumonia
Pneumonia is an infection where the lungs become inflamed and the air sacs or alveoli (present inside the lungs) fill up with the fluid. There could be a range of possible causes. It could result in serious and life-threatening disease and generally starts as a bacterial, viral, or fungal infection.
Common pneumonia symptoms include:
- Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue and loss of appetite
- Chest pain when breathing or coughing
- Cough that produces phlegm or mucus
- Fever, sweating, and chills
Symptoms can vary depending on the cause of your pneumonia, your age, and your overall health. If you have developed cough, fever, or shortness of breath recently, visit a doctor. Illness with the latest coronavirus can also lead to symptoms similar to pneumonia.
Also read: Methi, Sauf, Elaichi And Other Home Remedies To Break Down Mucous And Treat A Cold, Cough Naturally
Diet tips for pneumonia management
Eating a healthy and nourishing diet can help in reducing the symptoms of pneumonia while ensuring a speedy in the recovery. The correct proportion of nutrient-dense foods on the plate not only helps in the maintenance of the lungs but also fuels you up with the energy to fight with the infection.
Here are some foods that you must incorporate in your diet in order to treat this infection appropriately.
Green leafy veggies
Green leafy veggies offer a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, C, dietary fiber, potassium, and many others that are essential in treating the respiratory infection like pneumonia. Leafy greens are also rich in antioxidants which further protect the body from the bacteria and other infectious agents and thus help in better recovery. You can include kale, spinach, and lettuce in your diet to get the best of every nutrient.
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits offer a great quantity of Vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in enhancing immunity and therefore aid in combating the symptoms of pneumonia. Also, citrus fruits are low in calories and a good source of dietary fiber and antioxidants which act as a shield against foreign agents. Include oranges, kiwi, and different types of berries and grapefruits in your diet to get the maximum quantities of Vitamin C.
Also read: Constant Cough And Cold Giving You A Hard Time? Try This Immunity Boosting Turmeric Latte For Some Relief
Whole grains
Pneumonia makes the body weak and to keep up the energy levels it is quite important to add whole grains in the diet. Whole grains are rich in carbohydrates which keeps you feel fuller while adding up to your energy levels. B-vitamins found in whole grains keeps a check on your energy while monitoring the high temperature of the body. Whole grains contain vital minerals like zinc and selenium that are quint-essential in enhancing the immune system. Apart from the staple whole wheat, add whole grains like ragi, bajra, barley, buckwheat, quinoa, oats, and brown rice in your diet to help speed up the recovery.
Other points to note
Apart from this, it is quite important to consume lots and lots of healthy liquids if you are suffering from this disease. Water, fresh vegetable juices, coconut water helps in slackening the mucus while keeping your body hydrated. Make sure to drink these at room temperature. Protein-rich foods like nuts, seeds, and beans should also be added to the diet. But these should be introduced slowly. You can also consume turmeric or ginger water to reduce chest pain while helping to eradicate the mucus.
Foods to to avoid
Skip cold foods like cold beverages, ice creams, cold desserts. Avoid processed and fried foods. Check your salt intake and keep it to a minimum. Go easy on dairy products, avoid completely if the mucus is persistent.
Prevention tips
Vaccination, healthy lifestyle choices, good respiratory hygiene, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, and cutting back on smoking and alcohol are a few effective ways to keep yourself immune from catching this disease. Also, please do not self-medicate.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.