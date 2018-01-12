Planning To Lose Weight In 2018? Just Make This One Change
So if you have resolved to lose weight in 2018, this one change is all you need to do.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stick to a a diet which is high in fibre and low in calories
- With every gram of fibre, you cut 7 calories
- High-fibre diet means a low body mass index
2018 has begun and bet most of you resolved to lose weight in this year and stay fit. But that's not all, resolving to do something just for the heck of it is not worth it; you need to stick to it as well. Typically, this resolution to lose weight involves two things, diet control and a strict workout routine. You may feel it is ideal, but it's just exhausting and quite time consuming. So all you people out there who planned to shed some extra pounds this year, here's a word of advice. All you need to do to lose weight is make this petty change and alter your diet a bit.
Your weight loss resolution...
So the one change you need to make is eating five servings of vegetables every day, and here every day means literally every day. The point is ensuring a diet which is high in fibre and low in calories. This way you will eat healthy, add more nutrition to your diet, stay full for longer and will not get into the practice of binge-eating as well. Yes, it's that simple!
The benefit of this plan...
The benefit of sticking to a high-fibre diet is weight loss. Yes, a German study shows that with every gram of fibre, you cut 7 calories. A diet high in terms of fibre means less belly fat and low blood sugar levels. So that's a win-win case for you.
Low Body Mass Index (BMI)...
High-fibre diet means a low body mass index. And it is not about the number of calories you consume, it is about the source. Eating the same number of calories but in the form of vegetables can help you slim down. In a study, people were divided into two groups and they all consumed the same number of calories but from different sources. The group which consumed vegetables had a slimmer waistline, lower BMI and less inflammation.
More benefits...
Eating a vegetable-based diet can lower your risk of getting chronic diseases; promote a healthier gut and better immunity. It also promotes a glowing skin. In a study, it was observed that people who consumed a vegetable-based diet had better skin and were more attractive than the rest.
