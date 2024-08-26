Preventing Haemorrhoids During Pregnancy: Measures And Tips For Expectant Mothers
Preventing haemorrhoids during pregnancy is crucial for maintaining comfort and overall health.
Proactive Steps to Avoid Haemorrhoids While Expecting
Pregnancy brings about numerous changes in a woman's body, including an increased risk of developing haemorrhoids due to factors like hormonal changes, increased blood volume, and pressure from the growing uterus. Haemorrhoids can cause significant discomfort during an already challenging time. Commonly referred to as piles, haemorrhoids are a frequent concern for expectant mothers. Preventing haemorrhoids during pregnancy is crucial for maintaining comfort and overall health. By adopting specific measures and lifestyle adjustments, pregnant women can significantly reduce the risk of developing haemorrhoids and manage symptoms effectively. Fortunately, there are effective measures that expectant mothers can take to prevent haemorrhoids and ensure a more comfortable pregnancy journey.
Essential tips for haemorrhoid prevention during pregnancy
Implementing specific lifestyle and dietary modifications can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing haemorrhoids during pregnancy.
1. Maintain a high-fibre diet
Fibre aids in softening stools and promoting regular bowel movements, minimising straining during defecation—a primary cause of haemorrhoids. Incorporate plenty of fruits (e.g., apples, berries), vegetables (e.g., broccoli, leafy greens), whole grains (e.g., oats, brown rice), and legumes (e.g., beans, lentils) into daily meals. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of dietary fibre per day. Also consider adding a natural fibre supplement after consulting with a healthcare provider if dietary intake is insufficient.
2. Stay hydrated
Adequate fluid intake works synergistically with fibre to ease bowel movements and prevent constipation. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily, adjusting for activity level and climate. Include hydrating foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, and citrus fruits. Limit diuretics like caffeine, which can lead to dehydration.
3. Engage in regular physical activity
Exercise stimulates intestinal function and improves circulation, reducing pressure on veins and aiding in the prevention of haemorrhoids. Here are a few safe exercise options, however, always consult with a healthcare provider before starting or continuing an exercise regimen during pregnancy.
a. Walking
A low-impact activity suitable throughout most of pregnancy.
b. Prenatal Yoga
Enhances flexibility and promotes relaxation.
c. Swimming
Supports the body and reduces strain while providing a full-body workout.
4. Avoid prolonged sitting or standing
Remaining in one position for extended periods increases pressure on rectal veins, contributing to haemorrhoid development. Instead of relaxing at one place, take short breaks to move around if sitting or standing for long durations is unavoidable. Use a comfortable, cushioned seat when sitting and elevate feet slightly to reduce pressure. Practice pelvic tilt exercises to alleviate pressure on the lower back and rectal area.
5. Practice proper bathroom habits
Straining and spending excessive time on the toilet can exacerbate pressure on rectal veins. Respond promptly to the urge to have a bowel movement; delaying can lead to harder stools and constipation. If stools are hard to pass, consider increasing fibre and fluid intake. Maintain good hygiene by gently cleaning the anal area after bowel movements to prevent irritation.
6. Sleep on your left side
Sleeping on the left side improves circulation and reduces pressure on the inferior vena cava, decreasing the likelihood of haemorrhoid formation. Use a pregnancy pillow to support the abdomen and between the knees for added comfort. When needed alternate sides if lying on one side becomes uncomfortable, but favour the left side when possible.
7. Consult healthcare providers for prenatal care
Regular prenatal check-ups help monitor and manage potential issues, including haemorrhoids. Discuss with your healthcare professional about any signs of discomfort, pain, or bleeding during bowel movements. Ask them about the safe usage of topical treatments or medications if haemorrhoids develop. Get personalised advice on diet, exercise, and other preventive measures.
Preventing haemorrhoid's during pregnancy involves a proactive approach centred around maintaining healthy bowel habits, proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and attentive prenatal care. By implementing these measures, expectant mothers can significantly reduce the risk of haemorrhoids, ensuring greater comfort and well-being throughout their pregnancy. Always consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice and treatment options tailored to individual health needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
