Parents Of Child With Anorectal Malformation Allege That Doctors Removed Their Son's Kidney

Faizal Tamboli was born with a congenital anomaly that included anorectal malformation, at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. While the doctors say that both his kidneys are at their normal position, with the right one being smaller than the left one, parents have alleged that the doctors have removed the child's kidney.
Little did doctors at Pune's Sassoon general hospital know that they would be accused of removing a 2-year-old's kidney. Faizal Tamboli was born with a congenital anomaly that included anorectal malformation, the doctors at the hospital said. However, little Faizal's father has alleged that their son's kidney was removed. Following the parents' complain, Dr Murlidhar Tambe, acting dean of the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said that an inquiry committee has been set up to look into the matter.
Faizal was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on December 3, as per the report which was submitted on December 16. Experts say that the condition with which Faizal was born is common among children and the incidence of such occurrence range from 1 in 3000 to 1 in 4500 in the entire country.
The condition is more common in the progeny of parents who have a consanguineous marriage, which is referred to as marriage between individuals who are second cousins or closer. At Sassoon hospital, at least 2-3 babies are born with condition every week, said Dr Dasmit Singh, paediatric surgeon and professor of paediatric surgery at the hospital.
Experts mention that problems in embryo at around 6 to 8 weeks of pregnancy can lead to anorectal malformation. Additionally, babies born with this condition are also prone to risks of other organ system related problems. Cardiac, spinal and gastrointestinal anomalies are common in these babies.
Faizal's CT-Urography report stated that both of his kidneys are located in the normal place. But, the right one is smaller with shrunk tissue, making the left one work more than usual, said doctors.
Nonetheless, Faizal's parents have moved forward with their complaint at the Human Rights Commission, where they have alleged that the doctors have removed the child's kidney. But the doctors have completely denied the allegation saying that there are several reports that can clarify the allegations. They have said that Faizal is still admitted at Sassoon, has undergone 3 surgeries and is in a stable condition.
