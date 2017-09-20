Angry With The Expensive Treatment, Patient Stabs The Doctor!
When the doctor came in to examine him on Monday evening, the patient attacked the doctor in a fit of rage. It is being stated that the patient took this step because he was upset with the expensive treatment.
75-year-old Maruti Shivrale, the father of a construction labourer, was undergoing an asthma treatment in a city hospital. When the doctor came in to examine him on Monday evening, the patient attacked the doctor in a fit of rage. It is being stated that the patient took this step because he was upset with the expensive treatment. What makes this incident even bigger is the fact that initially the doctor filed a complaint against the old man which he eventually withdrew.
Dr Awari of Sinhagad Multispeciality Hospital, Nanded Phata received injuries on his hand and stomach. He filed a police complaint against his patient at the Haveli police station which he withdrew later.
While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I am not interested in court and police matters and hence I willingly withdrew my complaint."
He also revealed that the patient had been undergoing the treatment for past four days and he was discharged from the hospital on Monday without any fee for the treatment.
"We at the hospital did not want any trouble and so we decided to discharge him immediately," he said.
The patient, on the other hand, justified the act by accusing the doctor and hospital for levying heavy treatment charges on him. Whereas Dr Awari revealed that the hospital bill had yet not been generated and hence, "there was no question of excess amount." He state that the hospital bill for four days would not have exceeded Rs 9000.
The hospital staff revealed that Shivrale was an alcoholic and earlier admitted in the Navale Navale Hospital at Narhe from where he came to the Sinhagad Multispeciality hospital.
Inspector Vishwambhar Golde of Haveli Police added to this that they could not take any legal action because the doctor had taken back his complaint.
"Dr Awari is not interested in court procedures," he said.
Dr Anil Dudhbhate was representing the Sinhagad Road Medico-Legal Forum and strongly condemned the attack. He said that such attacks were happening frequently it is very urgent to deal with such issues.
"There is a need for greater interaction between doctors and patients. Every section in society has to come forward to solve such conflicts," he said.