Parenting Tips To Develop Bonding With Children Amidst Busy Schedules
Parenting tips: Researchers suggest that building physical connections with your child plays a positive role. It becomes easier for a child to express their emotions when they feel the physical connection.
Parenting tips: Get involved in children's hobbies to develop a bond with them
HIGHLIGHTS
- Develop physical connection with children in order to bond with them
- It is crucial to express your emotions in front of your child
- Listen to your child to help him/her come close to you
Feeling stressed? Parenting techniques can be quite stressful when your child is developing into a teenager. Sometimes you need to turn away from everyday hassles and make a positive alteration in your life while you desire for peace and realise the importance of children in your lives. Here are a few ways which you can try to balance your parenting along with keeping up with your busy schedule.
Parenting tips: how to bond with your child in a busy schedule
1. Give importance to physical connection
Physical touch is a very important component during the child's development. Researchers suggest that building physical connections with your child plays a positive role. It becomes easier for a child to express their emotions when they feel the physical connection. Certain emotions of love and sadness are often felt more when the touch is appropriate.
Also read: Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It's Excellent For Their Growth
2. Express how you feel
It is crucial to express your emotions in front of your child. During the stages of growth, children tend to imitate how their parent behaves and handles different situations. While expressing your emotions clearly, you allow your child to speak up about how they feel. This prevents them from developing social phobias or disorders as they start to feel closer to the parent.
3. End the day on a good note
Approaching towards a way of ending the day at a good note keeps your child away from causes relating to stress or depression. A good parenting technique is to always listen to what they have to tell to develop a feeling of definite closeness among them. This allows your child to evolve and establish interest in the family gatherings and makes you feel that you're emotionally tuned with your child.
Also read: Parents, Here's How You Can Identify Junk Foods For Your Kids
4. Listen to what they have to say
You tend to become rebellious when your child does not listen to you. This stresses the child to grow distant from you. Always attempt to build trust in your child's eyes by listening to them when they need you. It comes out to be as one of the easiest as well as an important tip as fixing their problem or mending their feelings are secondary, but what's critical is to listen and to communicate well that you understand them.
5. Get involved in their hobbies
Between your busy life commitments and hassles in the house; it becomes helpful when you try to spare a little time to get to know what they like. A substantial way to do so is to play games or watch movies along with them once in a while, or attempting to learn how to paint or write along with them. One of the other ways can also be to incorporate cooking strategies together.
Also read: Parents Take Note: Young Kids Who Watch More TV Get Less Sleep
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.