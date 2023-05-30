Overeating Can Cause Various Health Issues; 8 Tips To Help You Avoid Overeating
Overeating is a common problem that can lead to health problems, including obesity, diabetes, digestive problems, and psychological issues.
Overeating can lead to physical and mental health issues
Overeating is a condition where a person consumes more food than the body needs. It is a very common problem that affects a large number of individuals across the world. Overeating is different from binge eating, which is a type of eating disorder characterised by frequent episodes of consuming large amounts of food in a short period of time.
Overeating can cause various health problems, such as obesity, type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. When a person overeats, the body stores the excess calories as fat, leading to weight gain and obesity. It can also cause digestive problems such as bloating, abdominal pain, and indigestion.
In addition to physical problems, overeating can also cause psychological issues, such as depression and anxiety. In order to avoid the health problems associated with overeating, it is important to recognise the signs and symptoms of overeating and take steps to manage it. Continue reading as we share tips to help you avoid overeating.
Effective tips to help you avoid overeating:
1. Practice mindful eating
This involves paying attention to your food while eating. It means being present in the moment, focusing on the flavours and textures of food, and enjoying it. Research shows that mindful eating can help one make better food choices and reduce overeating.
2. Avoid skipping meals
Skipping meals may lead to hunger pangs, which can cause overeating. It is important to eat regularly, including breakfast, to prevent excessive hunger and control cravings.
3. Eat slowly
Eating too fast leads to overeating, as it takes time for the stomach to signal the brain that it is full. Eating slowly allows one to chew their food well, savour the flavours, and enables the stomach to communicate with the brain when it's time to stop eating.
4. Use smaller plates and bowls
Studies suggest that using smaller plates and bowls can help one eat less without feeling deprived. This is because the brain perceives the food portion to be bigger than it actually is, leading to a feeling of satisfaction with lesser amounts of food.
5. Keep healthy snacks handy
Keeping healthy snacks like nuts, fruits and vegetables around can help you avoid indulging in unhealthy foods. It can also help bridge the gap between meals and prevent overeating when you're feeling hungry.
6. Don't eat in front of a screen
Eating while distracted by a screen can lead to mindless eating and overeating. Watching TV, working on a computer, or scrolling on your phone can cause you to eat far more than is necessary.
7. Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water can help curb your appetite. Staying hydrated throughout the day helps your body to function optimally, and signals your brain that you're not hungry.
8. Plan your meals in advance
Planning your meals in advance helps you stay on track with your healthy eating goals. It also helps you avoid impulse eating. Planning ahead allows you to make healthier choices and be more mindful about the food you put into your body.
In conclusion, It is important to recognise the signs and symptoms of overeating and take steps to manage it in order to maintain good health and prevent the onset of these health issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
