The Secret Behind SRK's Eight Packs At The Age Of 52 Revealed
Shah Rukh Khan maintains his body by doing a minimum of 30 minutes of cardio, every day
SRK turns 52 on November 2, 2017
The King Khan of Bollywood has turned 52 today and we couldn't be any less inspired by him! Those eight packs, that style and that oomph... SRK aka Shah Rukh Khan continues to have everything that still makes him one of the most loved actors of B-town. With super hit blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan (to name a very few) to his credits, SRK has managed to carve an everlasting and strong niche as the actor who excels at playing romantic characters.
Let's take a look at how Raj from DDLJ's fitness regime and how he manages to charm the ladies even at 52!
Lots of water and a healthy diet
SRK makes sure that he drinks 2-3 litres of water in a day, accompanied by a balanced diet. The Raees actor makes sure to have a colourful diet, including all the leafy greens and nutritious fruits. Controlling his cravings for anything fried or fast food, he consumes only raw or grilled vegetables and meats.
Avoids artificial sugar and focuses on protein-intake
His dedication towards being fit and healthy is awe-inspiring. Despite his long journey in the glam world, the actor has continued to refrain from sources of artificial sugar. He relies on fruits as a source of natural sugar and fiber. Additionally, the actor has a low-carb and protein-rich diet including raw chicken, egg whites, non-fat milk etc.
Also, he regularly consumes protein drink post his workouts.
Workout plans
The superstar of Bollywood follows a fitness regime which includes a minimum of 30 minutes of cardio every day, which includes jogging, cycling and running. However, he recommends doing abs workout for not more than four times a week.
The Om Shanti Om actor's secret behind sexy eight packs is 100 push ups and 60 pull ups every day.
Well, we hope SRK continues with his inspiring dedication. We wish very happy birthday to him!