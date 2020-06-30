Understanding The Link Between Hypertension And Obesity: Know How To Regulate Your Blood Pressure Numbers
Obesity can negatively affect your health in various ways. It can also result in hypertension. Here's the link between obesity and high blood pressure. Also, know tips to manage obesity related high blood pressure.
Obesity is one of the major risk factors for high blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight gain can contribute to higher risk of hypertension
- Add foods loaded with potassium to your diet
- Exercise can help you lose weight and maintain healthy blood pressure
Obesity is a serious health condition that needs to be controlled. Accumulation of fat inside the body can disturb functioning of the body in various ways. Obesity is one of the leading risk factors of several chronic diseases. Several factors including poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy practices can lead to obesity. Genes also play a role. According to WHO, unhealthy weight and obesity are major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. A person with a BMI of 30 or more is generally considered obese.
Obesity and high blood pressure: What is the link?
High blood pressure is a common health condition these days. It can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Unhealthy weight and obesity contribute to high blood pressure. Obesity is one of the leading risk factors of high blood pressure.
A study published in The Ochsner Journal explains that obesity increases the risk of the development of hypertension. Hypertension is associated with well-known sequelae, including coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, renal insufficiency, atherosclerosis, left ventricular hypertrophy, atrial fibrillation, and congestive heart failure. Obesity-related hypertension is no different in this regard in that it predisposes to these conditions as well.
The study further summarises, obesity predisposes to hypertension and alters the course of hypertensive cardiovascular disease in ways that are only now coming to be appreciated. The strong association of obesity with diabetes further complicates the picture in patients with such conditions and complicates the design of effective therapeutic interventions.
How to maintain healthy blood pressure?
Losing weight is the most effective strategy to beat obesity-related high blood pressure. To lose weight you need to consume fewer calories and burn more. Regular exercise and a restricted diet play an important role in weight management.
Eat a well-balanced diet that is loaded with fibre. It will also provide you all the necessary nutrients required by the human body.
It is also important to ensure optimum physical movement throughout the day. It is advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.
If obesity is related to your genes, you must consult a doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
