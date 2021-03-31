ASK OUR EXPERTS

Obesity: Can It Affect Your Kidneys? Know The Answer From Expert

Obesity: Can It Affect Your Kidneys? Know The Answer From Expert

Obesity and kidney functioning: Living with obesity is challenging as the medical condition gives rise to several other health complications. But obesity can be prevented by exercising regularly and maintaining regular check on one's weight. Learn more here.
  By: Dr. Prashant C Dheerendra  Updated: Mar 31, 2021 11:53 IST
3-Min Read
Obesity: Can It Affect Your Kidneys? Know The Answer From Expert

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Being obese can impact the health of kidneys
  2. Obesity can increase the risk of sodium retention
  3. Obesity can also put you at risk of diabetes

Obesity has turned into a worldwide epidemic and its prevalence is expected to double by the next decade. According to the World Health Organization, by 2025 nearly 18% of men and 25% of women will be affected by this medical condition. Currently, obesity has already affected a large swathe of the total population contributing to overall poor health. It is time to shed those extra pounds and show some love to our kidneys, as being obese can severely impact the health of our kidneys. Extra weight increases the risk of diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and hypertension (high blood pressure).

Obesity and kidney functioning: Know the link 


Obesity releases certain hormones in the human body that increases sodium retention and increases the blood pressure level. It also increases the sugar content in the blood leading to diabetes. Abnormal levels of inflammation related to excessive belly fat can impair the normal functioning of our kidneys.

Also read: All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones

While you undergo the required steps to combat obesity, keep these things in mind as well:

  • Know the Body Mass Index (BMI): Understanding the body mass index can help one understand the amount of body fat, one contains. A BMI ranging between 25 to 30 is considered to be overweight while above 30 is considered to be obese. Obesity happens when the body weight is coming from the body fat rather than the muscles. To maintain the same, a diet full of green vegetables and fruits is recommended.
  • Lifestyle changes: Making few lifestyle changes in the daily routine can help one to manage obesity. Try avoiding more screen-time or spending hours on computers or mobile phones on an everyday basis, engage more in physical activities like outdoor games to keep the body fit and sound. Adopting a fitness regime in the daily schedule can also help an individual to a great extent.

Also read: Obesity Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk In Women With PCOS, Says Study

  • Tweak the diet plan: Healthy eating is the key to maintaining healthy weigh, which can avoid further health complications. It is important to understand the importance of certain food items that can help to keep the calories in check. Intake of whole grains, green vegetables, fruits, protein like eggs and fish is beneficial for the human body. Also, one should avoid the intake of alcohol, processed food items and sweetened beverages.
  • Monitor the blood pressure level: Obese patients should be in touch with the medical practitioners and update them about their blood pressure levels regularly. Maintaining a track of the data can help the patient lead a normal life and avoid serious health problems. Regular monitoring of the blood pressure level is important as high blood pressure levels can make it harder for the heart to pump blood through the body.
  • Undergo medical tests on a priority basis: Consultation with a medical expert can help the patient understand better when to undergo the medical examination for blood and urine. Both the medical tests can detect if one is suffering from diabetes, urinary tract infection, or high blood pressure. Also, post the medical tests, the doctor can help read through the reports and report any warning signs for the kidneys.

Also read: 5 Golden Rules To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

Living with obesity is challenging as the medical condition gives rise to several other health complications. But obesity can be prevented by exercising regularly and maintaining regular check on one's weight. Necessary awareness of the risks of obesity along with proper nutrition and exercise can dramatically reduce the risks among individuals.

(Dr Prashant C Dheerendra, Consultant Nephrologist, Apollo Dialysis clinics, Bangalore)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The in-formation, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

