Experts Explains Why You Should Not Use Non-Stick Utensils
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared some insights into the importance of the right cookware as well as which one would be more beneficial for you.
We all love food and its taste depends on various elements ranging from the freshness and quality of the raw ingredients to the methods of preparation and cooking. One often overlooked element of cooking is utensils. The type and material of utensils used can have a huge impact on the final flavour and texture of a dish. For instance, using cast iron skillets can create a unique smokey flavour that non-stick pans might not be able to achieve. Moreover, choosing the correct utensils is not just important for taste but also for our health. High-quality, non-toxic utensils ensure that harmful chemicals do not leach into our food, keeping it safe and healthy. Additionally, proper utensils can help in cooking food more evenly and efficiently, preserving the nutrients and enhancing the overall experience. Thus, the right choice of utensils is a crucial aspect of both cooking delicious meals and maintaining good health.
If you are too looking to choose safe cookware and can't decide which one would be better, we have a solution for you. Recently, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared some insights into the importance of the right cookware as well as which one would be more appropriate for your use.
In her video, she says, "If you're looking for safe, non-toxic cookware, then this is important information for you. So the material that your cookware is made from is as important as the food you are cooking in it. So let's assume you're looking for nonstick pans. So for that, non-stick pans made from ceramic would be the best choice because they can handle the stickiest of food."
"Basically, any surface that does not have a nonstick coating is a great cookware. For instance, something made from stainless steel, ceramic, glass, cast iron and carbon steel, all are non-toxic, good materials to use as cookware, and all these are readily available in the market. So it's time to rethink and maybe to throw out some of your pots and pans," she adds.
These changes in your cooking method can be beneficial for your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
