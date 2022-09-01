Nutritionist Shares 4 Things You Didn't To Know About ThyroidDisease
Women are up to 8 times more likely to have a thyroid condition than men, says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra.
Thyroid disorder impacts the functioning of the body
Thyroid, one of the most important glands in our body, plays a huge role in maintaining one's health. Shaped like a butterfly, the small organ is located in the front of the neck. The thyroid gland is extremely significant as it produces hormones – the thyroid hormone – that control metabolism. Therefore, a healthy thyroid gland is a prerequisite to living a healthy life. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism – an excess of thyroid hormone and hypothyroidism – too little thyroid hormone can affect the body. Placing the spotlight on the thyroid gland, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram. In it, she discussed “some important facts” about the organ.
Iodine Deficiency
According to the nutritionist, Iodine deficiency and excess can cause thyroid disorder. While severe iodine deficiency leads to hypothyroidism that results in impaired somatic growth and motor development in children. On the other hand, iodine excess is linked to the development of hypothyroidism and thyroid autoimmunity.
Women Are At Risk
Did you know women have a comparatively higher chance of developing a thyroid disorder? “Women are up to 8 times more likely to have a thyroid condition than men,” nutritionist Lovneet Batra states.
Impact Of Thyroid
Thyroid disorder impacts the functioning of the body. Apart from throwing your metabolic balance out of the window, it impacts “weight regulation, the speed of digestion, hair and nail growth, as well as temperature regulation.”
Selenium Deficiency
Moderate selenium deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, while an extremely low state has been associated with depressed mood, anxiety, and confusion.
Selenium deficiency, as per the health expert, only worsens iodine deficiency. And they both in combination contribute to the development of diseases like hypothyroidism, goitre, autoimmune thyroid disease and myxedematous cretinism.
See the post here:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2911848907241532784/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D
In her blog, Lovneet Batra states how slowing of the thyroid gland can have crucial implications on our overall health. The nutritionist suggests focusing on the intake of Vitamin D, Selenium, Zinc, Iodine, Fiber, and Omega 3s.
In addition, the nutritionist also advises against eating cruciferous vegetables, soy, alcohol, heavy metals, sugar, green tea and millets.
