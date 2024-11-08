Worried About Poor Gut Health During Festive Season? Nutritionist Suggests Some Easy Ways
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares natural tips to relieve constipation during the festive season.
Constipation affects 12 percent of the global population, as per a report published by the UK's National Library of Medicine. This is why prioritising gut health is extremely important. And when it is the festive season, especially the Diwali celebration, several factors can give rise to this problem. Poor diet (the ones low in fibre, the high processed or rich foods), inadequate hydration, medical conditions like hypothyroidism and diabetes and certain medications such as antibiotics and painkillers can cause constipation. Other common factors include stress, anxiety, hormonal changes and ageing.
Over-the-counter laxatives sometimes give momentary relief, but enjoying festivals while dealing with constipation can get challenging. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has a solution. She shares a video on Instagram providing a couple of natural tips for constipation. The nutritionist writes in the caption, “Natural Tips to Relieve Festive Season Constipation: The festive season often brings indulgent meals, alcohol, and changes in routine, which can disrupt digestion and lead to constipation.”
Take a look at some of the steps by Nmani Agarwal to keep your digestive system clean:
Incorporate natural laxatives
The nutritionist urges her followers to, “Skip synthetic options (laxatives) and choose natural sources like prunes, papaya, figs, and berries. These fibre-rich fruits act as gentle laxatives, promoting bowel movement without harsh effects.”
Increase magnesium intake
The nutritionist also mentions that magnesium is the key to digestive health as it relaxes intestinal muscles and promotes movement. Hence, she advises adding magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens (spinach, kale), seeds, nuts, and even bananas to your diet for natural relief.
Include healthy fats in every meal
“Good fats like those found in olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, and eggs help lubricate your intestines, making digestion smoother. Adding a spoonful of olive oil or a handful of nuts to your meals can ease constipation by improving intestinal movement,” reveals the nutritionist.
Stay hydrated
According to Nmami Agarwal, alcohol intake during festive outings can lead to dehydration. “So make sure to hydrate yourself with three litres of water in a day,” she says. The nutritionist also mentions in the caption that alcohol, rich foods, and sweet treats can lead to dehydration which can worsen the symptoms of constipation. Hence, the aim should be to stay hydrated, as water softens stools and supports digestion.
Nmami Agarwal wraps up the video by offering a pro tip to her viewers which is to “Combine these foods and hydration tips with gentle movement or a walk to further aid digestion and keep your gut happy all season long.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
