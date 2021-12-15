ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's Why You Must Add Aliv To Your Diet; Health Benefits And More

Here's Why You Must Add Aliv To Your Diet; Health Benefits And More

हिंदी में पढ़ें

According to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Aliv seeds can help people across age groups for a variety of health conditions.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 15, 2021 12:36 IST
6-Min Read
Heres Why You Must Add Aliv To Your Diet; Health Benefits And More

Aliv seeds are nutrient rich and hence provide many health benefits

Aliv seeds, also known as Halim seeds or Asariyo, are loaded with a variety of nutrients and therefore has many health benefits and hence a valuable addition to your diet. Aliv seeds are widely called garden cress seeds and they promote overall health and well-being in addition to helping tackle common issues such as acidity and bloating. In addition to being rich in proteins and iron, aliv seeds are also loaded with fibre. Keeping in mind the various uses of aliv seeds, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains the benefits of them in a post, referring to it as a “secret beauty pill.”

In her post, Rujuta Diwekar said that the aliv seeds can be best consumed in the form of a laddoo, “along with coconut, jaggery and ghee”. Sharing a picture of a plate of laddoos, she wrote, “Rolled with bare hands, with love in your heart and smile on your lips.”

She further listed who aliv seeds can be consumed by. Rujuta Diwekar said that the seeds are a “must for every prepubescent boy and girl so that they don't fall short of iron and make a smooth transition to puberty with robust haemoglobin levels.”


RELATED STORIES
related

Rujuta Diwekar Recaps The Basics Of Weight Loss To Shed Those Extra Kilos Sustainably

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared ways to lose weight in a sustainable and healthy way.

related

Rujuta Diwekar Shares '3 Delicious Ways' To Get Rid Of Bloating

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about a few ways that can help us get rid of bloating caused by all the food indulgences during Diwali.

The seeds are essential for teenagers, Rujuta Diwekar added, explaining that the folate will help prevent breakouts. She also described aliv as “the best-kept fertility secret,” recommending it for every couple planning to start a family.

Aliv, the nutritionist added, is also an essential part of the diet for anyone experiencing “peri and post-menopause as the Sulforaphane helps prevent and clear pigmentation on the skin.” She also added that the aliv seeds could help prevent acidity, bloating and "other travel headaches."

You can see the post here:

Before this, Rujuta Diwekar also listed a bunch of “divine delicacies for winter”. Her top five ingredients are sugarcane, ber, tamarind, amla and til gul.

The nutritionist always focuses on healthy home-cooked food and local produce that will be beneficial for the mind and body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

All You Need To Know About Blood Sugar Monitoring At Home

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases