Here's Why You Must Add Aliv To Your Diet; Health Benefits And More
According to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Aliv seeds can help people across age groups for a variety of health conditions.
Aliv seeds are nutrient rich and hence provide many health benefits
Aliv seeds, also known as Halim seeds or Asariyo, are loaded with a variety of nutrients and therefore has many health benefits and hence a valuable addition to your diet. Aliv seeds are widely called garden cress seeds and they promote overall health and well-being in addition to helping tackle common issues such as acidity and bloating. In addition to being rich in proteins and iron, aliv seeds are also loaded with fibre. Keeping in mind the various uses of aliv seeds, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains the benefits of them in a post, referring to it as a “secret beauty pill.”
In her post, Rujuta Diwekar said that the aliv seeds can be best consumed in the form of a laddoo, “along with coconut, jaggery and ghee”. Sharing a picture of a plate of laddoos, she wrote, “Rolled with bare hands, with love in your heart and smile on your lips.”
She further listed who aliv seeds can be consumed by. Rujuta Diwekar said that the seeds are a “must for every prepubescent boy and girl so that they don't fall short of iron and make a smooth transition to puberty with robust haemoglobin levels.”
The seeds are essential for teenagers, Rujuta Diwekar added, explaining that the folate will help prevent breakouts. She also described aliv as “the best-kept fertility secret,” recommending it for every couple planning to start a family.
Aliv, the nutritionist added, is also an essential part of the diet for anyone experiencing “peri and post-menopause as the Sulforaphane helps prevent and clear pigmentation on the skin.” She also added that the aliv seeds could help prevent acidity, bloating and "other travel headaches."
You can see the post here:
Before this, Rujuta Diwekar also listed a bunch of “divine delicacies for winter”. Her top five ingredients are sugarcane, ber, tamarind, amla and til gul.
The nutritionist always focuses on healthy home-cooked food and local produce that will be beneficial for the mind and body.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
