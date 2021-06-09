Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Top 3 Secrets About Exercise. Find Out What They Are
Her exercise mantras are very useful particularly for the times we are living in right now.
Do not skip exercising when at home to stay fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anytime is a good time to exercise, says the nutritionist
- Do not skip exercising when at home to stay fit
- Too much exercise is bad for your health
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors. Stepping out may expose us to the risk of contracting COVID-19, which has turned the world upside down. And since we can't go to the gym, we are relying heavily on indoor workouts, including yoga. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, on Wednesday, shared an exercise mantra on Instagram, particularly for the times we are living in right now. Sharing a picture of herself doing yoga with the help of a bolster pillow and chair, Rujuta said that there were three secrets about exercises.
Exercising at home? Follow these three tips from expert
She said that there was no particular time for a person to work out. “Any time is a good time to exercise," she said.
Her second secret: how much workout is good! She warned against too much exercise, saying it was tantamount to "abuse", but added that "too little" of it was "useless".
Her last secret: "The best exercise is the one that gets done."
About a week ago, Rujuta had shared a few tips with her followers on stretches for the back. These stretches, she said, were “to strengthen the spine and relieve back aches and pain”, and added that anybody could “do them up to 3 times a day”.
Last month, the nutritionist had shared her thoughts on a few new diet trends that suggest people begin the day with a variety of drinks or shots made with magical ingredients. She said this may not be good for the body. Read about it here.
In the past, Rujuta also shared her formula that can help you decide how much should you eat per meal. Find out what she had to say here.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
