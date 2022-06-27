ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Stay Healthy While You Are On A Vacation? Here Are A Few Tips By Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra

How To Stay Healthy While You Are On A Vacation? Here Are A Few Tips By Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares a few tips to make sure you stay healthy during a vacation.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 27, 2022 10:47 IST
4-Min Read
How To Stay Healthy While You Are On A Vacation? Here Are A Few Tips By Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra

Drink ample water to stay hydrated and to avoid overeating during the vacation

Imagine falling sick on a vacation. This is not even something you want to think about, right? Also, many people complain that they have gained weight after coming back from a trip. Well, this could be probably because they haven't taken care of their eating choices. There's something really special about travelling. Perhaps you're looking forward to summer vacation. Or you may have planned a monsoon getaway in the next few weeks, once it starts raining. If you do some planning ahead of time, you can increase your chances of having a healthy and enjoyable trip.

So, how do you have a vacation that's free of any illnesses? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares some tips for a healthy vacation.

In the caption, she mentions, “Simple yet powerful, these tips would help you enjoy your vacation without piling on weight.”


RELATED STORIES
related

Here Are A Few Clever Grocery Shopping Tips From Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says the huge superstore aisles, offering a number of options, often leave buyers confused

related

Cheat Meal Or Cheat Day? Pooja Malhotra Explains Which One Is Better

The video explains the difference between a cheat day and a cheat meal.

Here are some important tips by nutritionist Pooja Malhotra:

1. Hydrate yourself


You may tend to travel extensively to visit different places and so, you must be well-hydrated. This is to avoid dehydration or any other related issue

2. Carry healthy munchies

Pooja Malhotra says that you must carry your supply of healthy munchies like nuts and seeds. These will satiate you when you feel hungry between meals and also provide your body with nutrients. It's always better to rely on healthy munchies than deep-fried snacks.

3. Carry probiotics and go easy at the buffets

It's always good to carry probiotics while travelling. This ensures good health. Also, you may have to stay in hotels or resorts while on a vacation that could offer buffet meals. Remember, you do not end up binge eating or having food more than required.

4. Exercise portion-control

Pooja Malhotra says select wisely and exercises portion control that's your biggest tool.

5. Have local seasonal fruits

This is the best way to have access to various fruits available at the place you are going to. Make sure to pay a visit to the local crosser to lay your hands on some fresh local and seasonal fruits.

Here's the video by Pooja Malhotra:

So, if you're going on vacation or planning one, don't allow the trip put your healthy lifestyle on hold. Follow Pooja Malhotra's advice and keep your health in mind while travelling.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases