Nutritionist Offers Simple Kitchen Hack To Make Cookware Non-Sticky
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights the best types of cookware and how to make them non-sticky.
Cookware made from steel, glass, ceramic, cast iron, and carbon steel are the best materials
A nutritious diet is the key to a long and healthy life. Making conscious choices is a given when cooking a home-cooked meal. From selecting low-fat oils to reducing salt intake and purchasing organic fruits or vegetables, one thing that often skips our eyes is the cookware we are preparing the food. Like any other type of tool, every kitchen equipment has a unique design and function. It might be an investment on par with purchasing brand-new furniture. You might wonder why the appliance you are making your food is important. To answer your question, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has highlighted the pros and cons of a few types of cookware. Additionally, she has also shed light on “how to make your safe cookware non-sticky”.
Best types of cookware
In a video shared on Instagram Anjali Mukerjee says, “Cookware made from steel, glass, ceramic, cast iron, and carbon steel are the best materials that your cookware should be made from.” However, she adds that some of this material is not a non-stick.
Dangers of non-stick pans
As per the nutritionist, non-stick pans can pose a much greater health scare. How? Well, the non-stick pan is coated with a certain material that may produce toxic fumes which is linked to health issues like respiratory problems. Some may also contain potential carcinogenic effects.
How to deal with that?
Giving the example of steel-made cookware, Anjali Mukerjee says that if you are using a steel pan and want to make it non-sticky, all you have to do is heat some oil with a high smoking point or ghee. After the smoking point is reached, pour it away. When you pour it away, that pan with the coated oil or the ghee base becomes very non-stick making it suitable for cooking. You can use it minus the toxic coating.
Keep these points in mind when cooking to help you cook effortlessly healthy food.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
