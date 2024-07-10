Nutritionist Reveals 7 "Nature's Medicines" For Better Health
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has highlighted some food produced by nature that contain ample health benefits.
Many everyday foods contain natural compounds that offer specific health benefits.
Nature has gifted humans with bountiful food that serves as natural medicines. In a world plagued by pollution, we must utilise these gifts from nature to lead a healthy life. Next when you are loading your shopping carts with so-called “health foods”, make sure that you do not skip to add fruits. To help you determine what to buy, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a detailed list of “nature's medicine” on Instagram bestowed with several health benefits.
7 Foods that boost your health naturally:
1. Walnuts for brain
Walnuts are richly infused with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids. They are crucial for cognitive function and memory. PS: Their shape resembles the human brain.
2. Olives for ovaries
Olives are a great source of healthy fats and antioxidants. They can be used in a wide variety of food. Olives may contribute to hormonal health including ovary function.
3. Avocado for glowing skin
Avocados are loaded with vitamins, healthy fats, and antioxidants which help to nourish the skin from within, promoting elasticity and hydration.
4. Grapes for lung health
Grapes contain a powerful antioxidant called resveratrol. This particular component has been linked to improved lung function and respiratory health.
5. Berries (or jamun) for kidney support
Berries are brimming with antioxidants that may help to prevent kidney damage caused by free radicals. Jamun, a type of Indian berry, is also traditionally used for kidney health.
6. Ginger for stomach soothe
Ginger is considered to be a natural remedy for inflammation, indigestion, and nausea. It aids in calming the stomach and promotes better digestion.
7. Almonds for eye health
Almonds are packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant that may protect against age-related macular degeneration, which in most cases leads to vision loss.
To conclude, Nmami Agarwal has a few words of advice that she urges health-conscious individuals to remember. “While these foods offer potential benefits, they shouldn't be seen as miracle cures. A balanced diet rich in a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats is essential for overall health.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
