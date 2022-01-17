The Best Way To Say Goodbye To Sugar Cravings By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra tells you how this whole wheat ragi cake with dates and walnuts can help you lower sugar cravings.
Sweet cravings can be hard to deal with. While you would desperately want to bite into your favourite sugary cakes, you would also want to keep your health on track. When in such a dilemma, opt for desserts that can be made with sugar substitutes like jaggery and honey. You can also use berries and dates that add sweetness to any dish. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, in order to drive away sweet cravings, just dive into a whole wheat ragi cake that is rich with dates and walnuts. This cake will not only keep your blood sugar levels in check but will also add other essential nutrients to your diet.
The nutritionist elaborates how this cake recipe will benefit your health. She posted about the cake and wrote in the caption, "This whole wheat ragi cake with the sprinkle of dates and walnuts is one of the healthiest cakes you can bake for yourself and your loved ones. This cake recipe is the easiest to put together and has all the healthy ingredients a cake can ever have that offers us a lot of health benefits."
The cake's healthiest ingredients are ragi, walnuts and dates. Here's how each of these ingredients can provide important nutrients to your body:
1) Ragi
Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a cereal crop that is rich in calcium. Calcium is vital for strengthening bones, especially in growing children. Ragi can provide the necessary amount of calcium that is required by the body. Ragi also contains high amounts of fibres, which slows down the pace of digestion. This, in turn, helps lower the blood sugar level in people and also presents late-night cravings.
2) Dates
Dates are known as healthy sweetening ingredients in many dishes. Apart from that, dates are rich sources of folic acid that can increase the body's immunity. It can also help build the body's resistance to cancers. Dates are also a healthy way to treat abdominal problems as they show anti-dysentery and laxative effects.
3) Walnuts
Walnuts are one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can be used to treat brain injuries and enhance cognitive function. Walnuts are also rich in fibre and protein that help satiate the body's nutritional needs without increasing the body weight.
Here is Lovneet Batra's post:
These ingredients can help satiate your sugar cravings while enriching the body with nutrients.
