Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares important information on ways ginger helps the body in an Instagram video on her social media account
Ginger or adrak has numerous medicinal properties
It's winter when all of us look forward to superfoods to stay warm and healthy. One such superfood is ginger, widely used in every Indian kitchen. Popularly known as adrak, ginger has numerous medicinal properties. It's also an excellent source of antioxidants. During winter, when the metabolism rate of the body decreases, digestion becomes a serious issue. Ginger also helps maintain a healthy digestive routine. Given the many benefits ginger has, it should be regularly included in the diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some useful information on how ginger helps the body in staying warm and fight infections during the winter months.
Here's how, Lovneet Batra says, ginger helps the body:
1) Ginger helps in digestion. It helps food move through the digestive system, which prevents the buildup of gas. Beyond its ability to reduce nausea and vomiting, ginger is also used by many people to improve overall digestion.
2) Ginger helps in fighting cold, cough and flu. Its medicinal properties may reduce inflammation and soothe a sore throat. It is also antibacterial and may help protect against cold viruses.
3) Ginger helps in reducing joint pains. The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticancer properties of ginger make it a superfood that boosts overall immunity. For people with arthritis, it works wonders in reducing inflammation.
4) Ginger helps in lowering bad cholesterol. It activates an enzyme in the body that increases the use of cholesterol and lowers its level.
Lovneet Batra has also outlined several ways in which we can have ginger regularly. We can add it to our vegetables and snacks, or boil it in water and drink it during morning or evening hours. Also, 5-10 ml of ginger juice with amla can be had as a morning shot to keep up mood light through the day.
Here's Lovneet Batra's Instagram video:
Ginger has a very long history of use in various traditional and alternative medicine forms. Apart from food, if you are looking at other ways to include it in your daily diet, you can try making ginger-jaggery tea or cinnamon-ginger milk. But whatever you do, as Lovneet Batra states in her caption, “Let's include this superfood in our diets and pave the way to good health in 2022.”
