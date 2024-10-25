Nutritionist Shares A Healthy Recipe For A Lung-Cleanse Tea
Clinical nutritionist Palak Nagpal brings in a healthy recipe for an anti-pollution tea.
Palak Nagpal says the recipe is quite effective in cleansing the pollutants that enter our bodies
The arrival of winter also sees a rise in air pollution, especially in urban regions. Since colder temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, they are prevented from dispersing into the upper levels of the atmosphere. This leads to higher concentrations of harmful particles in the air. Staying indoors is not always possible as you have to head out for work or attend to other commitments. Coming in contact with smoke and pollutants can become hazardous to health, causing several problems like cold, cough and fever.
Although certain medications can cure air pollution-related problems, it is always better to take preventive measures. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has come up with the perfect solution for you. In a detailed video on Instagram, she shares the recipe for a lung cleanse tea that can beat the ill effects of air pollution. She captions the video as “Much NEEDED - Lung cleanse tea.”
Palak Nagpal says in the video, “This lungs cleanse tea is the need of the hour. Having to beat the ill effects of air pollution. It's quick and easy to prepare. The tea will provide relief to your throat if you have consistent cough or breathing issues caused by the air pollution.” The nutritionist then jumps straight to the recipe.
The ingredients required to make the lung-cleanse tea are as follows:
-
1-inch piece of ginger or 1 tsp of dried ginger powder
-
1/4th inch Srilankan rolled cinnamon stick or 1/4 tsp Srilankan rolled cinnamon powder
-
5-6 tulsi leaves
-
2 crushed cardamom (elaichi)
-
1/2 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
-
1/4th tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
-
1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
-
1 clove chopped garlic
-
1/4th tsp haldi (turmeric)
-
You can also add honey to sweeten it.
We must say that the method of preparing the lung-cleanse tea is quite easy. Check it out:
-
Add all the ingredients in a pot
-
Bring to a boil.
-
Let it simmer for 10 mins.
-
Let it cool.
-
Strain and sip warm.
Palak Nagpal says the recipe is quite effective in cleansing the pollutants that enter our bodies while breathing. Drinking this tea will also help relieve cough and cold due to the changing weather.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.