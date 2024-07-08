Home »  Living Healthy »  From Low-Fat To No-Cholesterol Food: Here's Why You Should Re-Check Labels

From Low-Fat To No-Cholesterol Food: Here's Why You Should Re-Check Labels

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee emphasised reading labels before buying packaged foods.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 8, 2024 03:29 IST
4-Min Read
From Low-Fat To No-Cholesterol Food: Heres Why You Should Re-Check Labels

Read the total carbohydrate content before purchasing any food that claims to be sugar-free

Do you check the read product label before loading your grocery cart? If not, you must start doing it. Wondering, why are we saying so? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has demonstrated some tips on identifying deceptive food packages. Sharing the detailed overview on Instagram, she wrote, “Next time you pick a pack of “healthy snack” make sure to look out for these claims and read the label right.” Let's find out, shall we?



A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Here are three things to keep in mind while decoding misleading food labels: 

Low-fat foods

Make sure to check for total calorie content as many so-called low-fat foods may still have high calories due to added sugar content and refined flour. Consuming saturated fats can spike the "bad" LDL cholesterol in your blood which might lead to heart disease. 

Sugar-free food

Read the total carbohydrate content before purchasing any food that claims to be sugar-free. They might be high in fats and refined cereals, potentially contributing to higher caloric food. Sugary items can cause weight gain and type 2 diabetes. 

No-cholesterol food

You must be well aware of the dangers associated with cholesterol. Before you buy no-cholesterol food items, it is advisable not to blindly follow the label claims. Plant-based oils naturally contain no cholesterol but they are 100 percent fat and should be consumed in moderation. Besides, cholesterol rises due to increased intake of processed and ultra-refined foods.

Keep these things in mind when buying pre-packaged foods.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases