From Low-Fat To No-Cholesterol Food: Here's Why You Should Re-Check Labels
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee emphasised reading labels before buying packaged foods.
Do you check the read product label before loading your grocery cart? If not, you must start doing it. Wondering, why are we saying so? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has demonstrated some tips on identifying deceptive food packages. Sharing the detailed overview on Instagram, she wrote, “Next time you pick a pack of “healthy snack” make sure to look out for these claims and read the label right.” Let's find out, shall we?
Here are three things to keep in mind while decoding misleading food labels:
Low-fat foods
Make sure to check for total calorie content as many so-called low-fat foods may still have high calories due to added sugar content and refined flour. Consuming saturated fats can spike the "bad" LDL cholesterol in your blood which might lead to heart disease.
Sugar-free food
Read the total carbohydrate content before purchasing any food that claims to be sugar-free. They might be high in fats and refined cereals, potentially contributing to higher caloric food. Sugary items can cause weight gain and type 2 diabetes.
No-cholesterol food
You must be well aware of the dangers associated with cholesterol. Before you buy no-cholesterol food items, it is advisable not to blindly follow the label claims. Plant-based oils naturally contain no cholesterol but they are 100 percent fat and should be consumed in moderation. Besides, cholesterol rises due to increased intake of processed and ultra-refined foods.
Keep these things in mind when buying pre-packaged foods.
