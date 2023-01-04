Nutrition: Add These 6 Nutritious Winter Foods To Your Diet For Better Health
Let's discuss some of the best foods to add to your winter diet.
Certain foods help keep our health in check during winter
To stay healthy during the winter, a healthy diet is crucial. To improve your health in the winter and make sure your body is receiving all the necessary nutrients, it is crucial to eat a range of foods. As we approach winter, you might have noticed that the days are growing shorter and the nights are getting longer.
Every season has its own difficulties, but this one can be especially hard on our immune systems. The winter weather may also bring another set of diseases we must try to prevent. Let's discuss some of the best foods to add to your winter diet.
6 nutrient-dense foods to eat in winter:
1. Cruciferous vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are known as cruciferous vegetables. These veggies, in addition to drinking milk, consuming a lot of vegetables, and exercising, will help strengthen your resistance against winter sickness. Both broccoli and cauliflower are high in vitamin C, which improves immune system performance. The inclement weather may make it difficult to find fresh vegetables. However, frozen broccoli and cauliflower have the same health benefits as fresh ones.
2. Fish
Salmon is a great source of protein and good fats. Additionally, vitamin D, which increases the body's capacity to absorb calcium for healthy bones and teeth, is abundant in this food. Fish can provide you with more energy and mental clarity, among other advantages. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish, which can lower bad cholesterol and increase circulation. Additionally, it's a great source of vitamin D, which is crucial for your body.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt regulates gut bacteria and is a great probiotic. Winter wellness is reflected in a healthy gut. Good levels of calcium, vitamin D, and protein are present. A gut-healthy option is to choose yogurt with added sugars or to make homemade yogurt and serve it with fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds. Kimchi and other fermented foods like kefir can also be served during the winter.
4. Jaggery
In India, gur, also known as jaggery, is well-known and frequently consumed all year long. It helps purify the blood, enhances digestion, and keeps you warm in the winter. Jaggery has a wide range of health advantages, including improving metabolism and intestinal function. The best method to incorporate jaggery into your diet is to consume it in moderation. You can consume gur Laddu during the winter to benefit from all the benefits and maintain your health.
5. Spices
Warm spices that can be used freely include mustard, hing, black pepper, coriander, ajwain, and dill seeds. Winter coughs and flu can be effectively treated with mustard, ajwain, and suva seeds, which also stimulate the appetite and digestive system and improve blood circulation. Methi is highly helpful for joint and bone issues that worsen in the winter. A strong anti-microbial immunity booster, turmeric, particularly the fresh bright and golden yellow form, is well known.
6. Ghee
Ghee is the most typical ingredient in an Indian kitchen. It is well renowned for making any cuisine pleasant and nutritious. A great source of vitamins is ghee. It aids in digestion and does wonders for lubricating joints. In addition to strengthening bones, it benefits the skin as well. Shahi Til Barfi or one spoon of ghee added to your food are two simple ways to include ghee in your diet.
Add these nutritious and versatile foods to your diet to ensure your health stays in check this winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
