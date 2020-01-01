ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  New Year's Eve: Learn How To Detox After A Big Party Night

New Year's Eve: Learn How To Detox After A Big Party Night

New Year's Eve: After partying all night you wake up with a headache or you feel very low. These are the side effects of drinking too much and binge eating. Simple detoxification can help you fight these side effects.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 1, 2020 01:03 IST
2-Min Read
New Year

Here are some tips to detoxify after a big party night

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink more water after too much alcohol consumption
  2. Choose healthy options at a party
  3. Drink lemon water next day

New Year's Eve is all about celebration. The night is here when everyone is indulged in late-night parties. Entering the New Year with celebration and fun is like a tradition. You finally end up drinking too much as well as indulge in binge eating. After partying all night you wake up with a headache or you feel very low. These are the side effects of drinking too much and binge eating. Simple detoxification can help you fight these side effects. Dietician Tanvi Ghadavle shares some detox tips that you can follow after a big party night.

New Year's Eve: Detox with these tips


1. Hydrate yourself

Excess intake of alcohol can cause dehydration. Drink more and more water throughout as hydrating your body helps in detoxification. It will also help you fight dehydration. Include plenty of oral liquid in the form of fresh fruits, lime water, coconut water, buttermilk etc. You must also avoid coffee, caffeinated drinks and beverages.

5u6p1feg

Drinking more water can help you fight dehydration after drinking too much
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat healthy

Your diet can also help in detoxification. While celebrating you might have enjoyed various foods and delicacies. This can make you consume a huge amount of calories. You definitely need a detox after eating too much. Include more of raw foods and salads. Also, avoid processed, packaged, sugary and spicy foods.

Also read: Health Tips For New Year: Make These Realistic Resolutions For A Healthier 2020

3. Exercise regularly

During the festive season, do not skip exercising. Exercising can help you fight many side effects of binge eating as well as drinking. After partying, try to exercise as it will increase blood circulation and oxygen supply to the brain, release endorphins that alleviates your mood.

Also read: Health 2019: Here's A List Of Most Popular Fad Diets From The Past Decade

4. Some superfoods that might help

  • Try lemon water to balance the pH of the body
  • Ginger can be added to your diet as it stimulates gastric pancreatic enzyme secretion
  • You can also drink green tea; it will energize you instantly
2mjqosn

Drink lemon water next morning to fight the side effects of too much drinking
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ensure proper sleep

Proper sleep is also necessary to fight the side effects of too much drinking. Ensure proper sleep and do not skip breakfast. Choose healthier options for breakfast. Good sleep will also allow your body to rest properly and make you feel energetic the next day.

Also read: New Year 2020: Jaggery For Hangover? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why It Will Actually Help

(Tanvi Ghadavle is a Clinical Dietician at P.D Hinduja Hospital, Mahim)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Sore Throat And Dry Cough: Know Possible Causes And Home Remedies
Sore Throat And Dry Cough: Know Possible Causes And Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

MRI May Predict Intelligence Level In Children: Study

Year 2019: Keto Diet, Intermittent Fasting Top Weight Loss Diets In India

People With Restricted Diets More Likely To Feel Lonely

Scientists Discover Quicker, Inexpensive Device To Capture And Identify Viruses

Exercise For Heart Health: Walking, Cycling To Work May Be Good For Your Heart, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases