New Year's Eve: Learn How To Detox After A Big Party Night
New Year's Eve: After partying all night you wake up with a headache or you feel very low. These are the side effects of drinking too much and binge eating. Simple detoxification can help you fight these side effects.
Here are some tips to detoxify after a big party night
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink more water after too much alcohol consumption
- Choose healthy options at a party
- Drink lemon water next day
New Year's Eve is all about celebration. The night is here when everyone is indulged in late-night parties. Entering the New Year with celebration and fun is like a tradition. You finally end up drinking too much as well as indulge in binge eating. After partying all night you wake up with a headache or you feel very low. These are the side effects of drinking too much and binge eating. Simple detoxification can help you fight these side effects. Dietician Tanvi Ghadavle shares some detox tips that you can follow after a big party night.
New Year's Eve: Detox with these tips
1. Hydrate yourself
Excess intake of alcohol can cause dehydration. Drink more and more water throughout as hydrating your body helps in detoxification. It will also help you fight dehydration. Include plenty of oral liquid in the form of fresh fruits, lime water, coconut water, buttermilk etc. You must also avoid coffee, caffeinated drinks and beverages.
2. Eat healthy
Your diet can also help in detoxification. While celebrating you might have enjoyed various foods and delicacies. This can make you consume a huge amount of calories. You definitely need a detox after eating too much. Include more of raw foods and salads. Also, avoid processed, packaged, sugary and spicy foods.
Also read: Health Tips For New Year: Make These Realistic Resolutions For A Healthier 2020
3. Exercise regularly
During the festive season, do not skip exercising. Exercising can help you fight many side effects of binge eating as well as drinking. After partying, try to exercise as it will increase blood circulation and oxygen supply to the brain, release endorphins that alleviates your mood.
Also read: Health 2019: Here's A List Of Most Popular Fad Diets From The Past Decade
4. Some superfoods that might help
- Try lemon water to balance the pH of the body
- Ginger can be added to your diet as it stimulates gastric pancreatic enzyme secretion
- You can also drink green tea; it will energize you instantly
5. Ensure proper sleep
Proper sleep is also necessary to fight the side effects of too much drinking. Ensure proper sleep and do not skip breakfast. Choose healthier options for breakfast. Good sleep will also allow your body to rest properly and make you feel energetic the next day.
Also read: New Year 2020: Jaggery For Hangover? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why It Will Actually Help
(Tanvi Ghadavle is a Clinical Dietician at P.D Hinduja Hospital, Mahim)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.