National Dengue Day 2024: Add These 10 Superfoods To Your Diet For A Speedy Recovery

National Dengue Day 2024: Dengue is a serious medical problem and medical help must be sought immediately.
  By: Dr Tejal Ajmera Patel  Updated: May 16, 2024 11:26 IST
National Dengue Day 2024: Regularly eliminating stagnant water sources is necessary for prevention

In tropical and subtropical regions, dengue, a virus spread by mosquitoes, poses a serious threat to public health which results in reducing platelet and white blood cell levels. When an Aedes mosquito carrying the dengue virus bites a person, the infection is transmitted. In 2023, the World Health Organisation recorded the highest number of dengue cases globally, affecting over 80 countries. As per a report by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, India has recorded 94,198 cases and 91 deaths due to dengue.

Incorporating essential nutrients, vitamins, and superfoods into your diet is crucial for boosting immunity, combating the dengue virus, and speeding up recovery.

1. Papaya leaves



Papaya leaves are known to aid in fighting dengue by elevating platelet counts, which often drop to dangerously low levels in patients. Consuming papaya leaf juice is recommended for this purpose.

2. Coconut water



Rich in electrolytes and vital nutrients, coconut water becomes essential in maintaining hydration, as dengue often leads to dehydration.

3. Pomegranates

Pomegranates benefit dengue patients experiencing fatigue and tiredness, as they provide high energy levels. Additionally, the seeds are a rich source of iron that aids in maintaining healthy blood platelet levels.

4. Herbs

Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Ginger, Amla, and Aloe Vera are known for their antiviral properties, which can help control the spread of the disease. Herbal teas made from these ingredients can also promote relaxation and boost immunity.

5. Oranges

Orange juice is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, making them effective in combating the dengue virus.

6. Turmeric

Consuming turmeric with milk can boost metabolism and aid in faster recovery from dengue.

7. Porridge

Easily digestible and light on the stomach, porridge provides the carbohydrates necessary for the body to regain strength during recovery.

8. Leafy vegetables

Broccoli, spinach, and other green leafy vegetables are excellent sources of essential vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants, which help boost immunity.

9. Kiwi

Rich in Vitamin C, potassium, polyphenols, and antioxidants like Gallic acid, kiwi improves the immune status of the body, aiding in the efficient fight against infection.

10. Guava

Enriched with Vitamin C, guava is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. It also contains quercetin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound, which can alleviate symptoms such as fever and body aches associated with dengue.

Regularly inspecting surroundings and eliminating stagnant water sources like empty containers, flower pots, gutters, and puddles can lower the risk of dengue. Dengue is a serious medical problem and medical help must be sought immediately. Don't self-treat yourself.

Dr Tejal Ajmera Patel, Head – Franchise, M.D (Hom), Fellowship in Homeopathic Dermatology, Fellowship in Medical Cosmetology, Dr. Batra's® Healthcare.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

