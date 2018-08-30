ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Migraine Found To Be Thrice As Common In Women: Study

Migraine Found To Be Thrice As Common In Women: Study

According to a recent study, women bear a significant amount of the migraine burden due to the higher prevalence of estrogen and other sex hormones.
  By: ANI  Updated: Aug 30, 2018 04:42 IST
2-Min Read
Migraine Found To Be Thrice As Common In Women: Study

Women are more likely to experience longer and more intense migraine attacks

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Estrogen plays a large role in the development of migraine
  2. This is the reason why women bear significant migraine burden
  3. Migraine symptoms are severe in women

According to a recent study, women bear a significant amount of the migraine burden due to the higher prevalence of estrogen and other sex hormones. To decrease the substantial health and economic burden of a migraine on individuals and society, researchers at the Society for Women's Health Research addressed how the disease differs between women and men. Migraine is three times more common in women than men, reaching peak prevalence between ages 30-39, at a time when many women are balancing work, family, and social obligations. Women are more likely to experience longer and more intense migraine attacks and report more migraine-associated symptoms and comorbid conditions.

For example, sex hormones like estrogen play a large role in the development of migraine and are likely contributors to observed sex differences in the disease.

In addition, women and men seek and receive treatment for migraine differently, with women more likely to consult a health care provider. This could be because women typically experience worse symptoms or because the feminization of the migraine makes men hesitant to seek help. Recognizing these gender differences can help overcome patient and provider bias in the diagnosis and treatment of migraine.


RELATED STORIES

Women More Likely To Die Of Heart Attack If Treating Doctor Is Male: Study

Women suffering heart attacks are more likely to die if their doctor is a man, says study. The study was based on more than 500,000 patients admitted to hospital emergency departments for acute myocardial infarction -- a medical term for heart attack. Read further to know more

Migraines: 7 Different Types Of Migraine Headaches

Migraine is a severe, recurring, and extremely painful headaches. Usually, migraines are accompanied by nausea, vomiting and blurriness in vision. Were you aware of the different types of migraine?

Despite the clear differences in migraine between women and men, research exploring these differences has been limited.

Innovation in migraine has been slow. Until earlier this year, no treatments designed specifically to prevent migraine had come onto the market in more than 50 years. To promote advancement in migraine research and patient care, the research identified gaps in knowledge and prioritizes areas that warrant further attention in order to improve health outcomes for both women and men. Priority areas include:

-Increasing awareness of migraine to better identify and treat the disease

-Enhancing quality-of-life measures by improving the assessment of disability and understanding of migraine's impact on workplace productivity

-Destigmatizing migraine to increase rates of those seeking and continuing care

-Expanding current animal models, including increasing use of female animals, to learn more about sex differences at the basic research level

The findings appeared in the Journal of Women's Health. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Migraine Found To Be Thrice As Common In Women: Study

This Electronic Device Could Stop Epileptic Seizures

What Is Mushroom Tea? Know The Benefits, Types And Risks

Heal Your Skin Naturally With These Magical Benefits Of Aromatherapy: Try Now

These Diabetes Drugs May Cause Flesh-Eating Genital Infection!

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES