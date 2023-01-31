Mental Health: Try These 6 Yoga Poses For Improved Physical As Well As Mental Health
Read on as we share the best yoga asanas to boost your physical and mental health.
Paschimottanasana improves our physical and mental health
Yoga is a form of workout that incorporates cardiovascular and strength training. While certain yoga styles encourage calm, other options provide faster-paced yoga sequences. The majority of variants incorporate both yoga poses and breathing exercises.
Yoga has several advantages for your physical and emotional health, regardless of the form you use. Yoga is well recognised for increasing stamina and flexibility, but it also has a wealth of advantages for mental health, including elevating mood, enhancing focus, reducing stress and anxiety, and alleviating the signs of melancholy and sleeplessness.
Even though yoga is an age-old practise that started in India thousands of years ago, it is still regarded as being very relevant and helpful in modern society because it covers a wide spectrum of physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual health issues. Continue reading as we share the best yoga asanas to boost your physical and mental health.
Here are yoga poses to improve your physical as well as mental health:
1. Utkatasana
- As the name suggests, you are required to squat in this position
- Squat as though you would sit in a chair
- At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
2. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
3. Savasana
- Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
4. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
5. Marjaryasana-bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
6. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
Add these yoga poses to your daily workout routine to ensure better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.