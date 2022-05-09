Yoga Poses To Ease Symptoms Of Depression
Depression can take a toll on your mental health, career, and relationships. Taking the correct steps to better your mental health is extremely important.
Practicing yoga can help you reduce depression symptoms
Depression is a type of mood condition indicated by a continuous sense of sadness and a lack of interest. It affects our thoughts, feeling, behaviour and can lead to other mental and physical issues. Someone suffering from depression might find it difficult to carry out everyday tasks. A person suffering from depression might need to seek professional help and medication to recover. Along with these treatments, incorporating physical activity has been proven helpful. Partaking in physical activities helps our body release various hormones such as dopamine and serotonin that are responsible for making us feel happy and energised. Yoga among various other workout regimes has been proven helpful in reducing symptoms of depression.
Here are yoga poses you can try to better your mental health and reduce depressive symptoms. These poses have been proven to promote healthy and positive feelings in the body:
Downward-facing dog
Downward-facing dog or traditionally known as Adho Mukha Svanasana is helpful in boosting energy levels. This is how you can perform a downward-facing dog pose:
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
Child pose
The child sitting pose also known as balasana is another relaxing yoga position. It not only promotes the release of ‘happy hormones' but also relaxes the body and the mind. This is how you can perform balasana:
- Sit straight with your legs folded under your hips
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily
Upward-facing dog position
Similar to the downward-facing dog position, this pose also require you to lay on your stomach. This position has been proven to release stress and promote relaxation in the mind and body. Upward-facing dog position also promotes flexibility in the muscles. This is how you can perform the upward-facing dog position:
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly place your arms forward and try to lift your upper body
- Your legs are supposed to be laying next to each other, however, your arms need to be farther apart (in comparison to your shoulders)
- At this point, the body parts touching the ground would be your legs and palms of your hands
- In this position, you need to be facing the sky looking upwards
- Hold this position for a few seconds and release, repeat 5-10 times minimum
Standing forward bend
This is another extremely relaxing yoga pose. This position is believed to release bodily tension in the muscles. This position is also great for beginners as it can be done easily and modified according to convenience. This is how you can perform the standing forward bending position:
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
