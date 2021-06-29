Fitness Alert: Malaika Arora Shares The Perfect Yoga Pose For Beginners.Take A Look
Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself demonstrating the yoga position and explained its benefits.
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana improves flexibility in the hips, pelvis and groin
Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and a force to be reckoned with when it comes to maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. The 47-year-old often shares videos and posts of her workout routines on her social media. Her dedication to exercising and fitness is inspiring, to say the least. Apart from talking about the innumerable benefits of working out and exercising regularly, Malaika Arora also uses her posts and videos to encourage her fans and followers to work out regularly. Giving us some much-needed motivation to work out, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself on Instagram demonstrating a yoga pose called the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana with the help of a belt.
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana: Know benefits and steps to perfrom
She shared the picture along with the caption, explaining the benefits of doing this pose. She wrote, “This week's pose is Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana with a belt. If you are a beginner, you must definitely give this pose a shot. This pose opens the hip joints and stretches the entire lower part of the body. The stretching of the body results in relieving stress and anxiety.” She further added, “In case you do not have a belt, you can always use a towel or a strap.”
Here is how you can do this pose:
- Start with a simple pigeon pose, bend your left knee and place one end of the belt around your left foot. Make sure your toes are facing the roof.
- Take your body towards the front and hold the other end of the belt and pull it towards your body.
- Resist your foot into the strap and walk your hands down the strap, drawing the foot towards your head.
- When your hands come to your foot or closer, inhale.
- Now, as you exhale, take your head back.
- Stay in the pose for 10-30 seconds
- Slowly release the strap and come out of the pose.
- Repeat on the other side
Take a look at the pose here.
Earlier Malaika Arora had shared a picture of herself demonstrating the yoga pose Naukasana or boat pose on Instagram. Explaining the benefits of the pose in the caption she wrote, “This pose helps to strengthen your abdominal and core muscles. It also helps with improving self-confidence, building willpower and self-control.”
Here is how you can do this yoga pose:
1) Start by sitting on the mat, knees to be bent and feet flat on the floor.
2) Lift your feet and let your knees stay bent for now.
3) While your upper body will naturally fall back, try to keep your back straight.
4) Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Your upper body should be as straight as possible, forming a V shape with the legs.
5) Straighten your arms, such that they are parallel to the floor.
6) Try to balance on the sit bones as much as you can.
7) Stay for a minimum of 5 breaths.
8) Release your legs while exhaling and then sit up.
Yoga is a form of exercise that originated in ancient India. Practising yoga regularly can be beneficial to one's body and mind.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
