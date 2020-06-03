Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan On June 5-6, Know Timings And Myths You Must Not Believe
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 23:15:51 at June 5. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 00:54:55 (June 6) and will end on 02:34:03 on June 6.
This June lunar eclipse of 2020 is known as Strawberry Moon Eclipse
Lunar eclipse is a phenomenon which occurs as a result of Earth's shadow blocking the sun's light. Total, partial and penumbral are the three types of lunar eclipses. On June 5 2020, penumbral lunar eclipse will occur. In the case of penumbral lunar eclipse, the sun, earth and moon are perfectly aligned. The earth blocks some of sun's light from reaching the moon's surface and covers a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, which is also known as the penumbra. The penumbra is fainter than the dark core of the Earth's shadow, and hence it may be difficult to differentiate it from a normal full moon. The penumbral lunar eclipse, which will occur on June 5- June 6, is also known as 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.
Strawberry Moon Eclipse 2020 June 5 - June 6 Date And Time
Now here's an interesting fact. This June lunar eclipse of 2020 is known as Strawberry Moon Eclipse because of the wild strawberries that begin to ripen during this month, according to timeanddate.com.
People in Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa may be able to see the Strawberry Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse.
The eclipse can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the earth if the sky is clear.
Penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 23:15:51 at June 5 (source: timeanddate.com). The maximum eclipse will be visible at 00:54:55 (June 6) and will end on 02:34:03 on. June 6.
Lunar eclipse health myths
Every time an eclipse occurs, there are several myths that people begin to believe. We bust some common health myths surrounding eclipses down below:
1. Avoid eating and drinking during an eclipse: This is an age-old myth that one must avoid eating and drinking during an eclipse, however there's no scientific evidence backing it.
2. Pregnant women should not step out during an eclipse: It is commonly believed that eclipse can pregnant women and their foetuses. It is believed that eclipse can result in crooked joints and fingers. Again, this has not been proven scientifically and people still avoid going out.
3. Looking at the eclipse will damage your eyes: Experts recommend that people must avoid looking at the eclipse directly with the naked eye. According to preventblindness.org, exposing your eyes to the sun during a solar eclipse, without proper eye protection, can cause eclipse blindness or retinal burns. This is also known as solar retinopathy. However, timeanddate.com mentions that it is safe to look at lunar eclipse (partial, penumbral or total) with the naked eye.
