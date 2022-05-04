ASK OUR EXPERTS

Wonder How Pomegranate Helps Your Body? Here Are A Few Health Benefits Of The Fruit

Wonder How Pomegranate Helps Your Body? Here Are A Few Health Benefits Of The Fruit

Life coach Luke Coutinho shares a few health benefits of pomegranate and explains how it is great for our body.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 4, 2022 09:47 IST
4-Min Read
Wonder How Pomegranate Helps Your Body? Here Are A Few Health Benefits Of The Fruit

Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits that initiates hormonal balance

We have always been told that fruits are healthy and must be included in our diet. Every seasonal fruit we come across has its own set of advantages. Pomegranate is one such fruit. It's a sweet-tasting, red, spherical fruit that has small and juicy seeds. Pomegranates are thought to have numerous health benefits, which we must never overlook. They are low in calories and fat and high in fibre. The vitamin and mineral content, too, is high. It is known to help with brain and heart health, as well as reducing inflammation. It also has anti-cancer qualities.

In an Instagram post, life coach Luke Coutinho shared some health benefits of pomegranate.

According to Luke Coutinho, pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits that initiates hormonal balance. It works well for prostate health, the lymphatic system and cancers.


In the caption, he mentioned other benefits of pomegranate and stated that the fruit carries ellagic acid that helps one deal with various health issues. From prostate cancers to estrogen-positive breast cancers, pomegranate could be very helpful in various health conditions.

Luke also stated that the fruit worked like magic for heart and brain health. He called pomegranate a “natural aromatase.”

However, as a word of caution, he advised that you must include it into your diet if it suits your body and must avoid savouring pomegranate if it doesn't suit your health.

Take a look at his post here:

Luke Coutinho often shares the health benefits of different foods. Once, he discussed the nutritive value of mushrooms. Calling mushroom, a “nutrient-dense food,” he stated that it had “protein, beta glucan, minerals, micronutrients”, and was beneficial for the gut microbiome.

Have you ever thought about how mushrooms exactly affect your body? Luke stated that the nutrients in mushrooms help in stem cell regeneration and DNA repair. Mushrooms also support healthy angiogenesis — a process by which new blood cells are formed from existing vessels.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

