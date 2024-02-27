Home »  Living Healthy »  Low Iron Levels? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Low Iron Levels? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Low iron levels can contribute to several unpleasant signs and symptoms. Here's a list of these.
  Updated: Feb 27, 2024 06:04 IST
2-Min Read
Low Iron Levels? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Iron deficiency anemia can contribute to pale skin

Iron is a crucial mineral that your body requires for proper growth and development. Iron plays a crucial role in the formation of hemoglobin which is needed to transport oxygen in the body. It plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy pregnancy, ensuring optimal energy levels, promoting hair growth and supporting athletic performance. However, iron deficiency is quite common, especially among women.

Low iron levels can contribute to several unpleasant signs and symptoms. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of iron deficiency symptoms that one should not ignore. Let's take a look.

Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency



1. Dizziness after waking up or getting up:

Low iron levels trigger anemia which means reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. This can contribute to insufficient oxygen supply to the brain, hence the dizziness upon standing.



2. Cracked lips:

The nutritionist explains that iron deficiency can affect the mucous membrane, leading to dry and cracked lips. If left untreated, dryness can also affect the corners of the mouth.

3. Heartburn and palpitations:

"Iron is essential for the proper function of muscles, including the heart. Low iron levels can disrupt the normal heartbeat, causing palpitations, and may contribute to gastroesophageal reflux, leading to heartburn." Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video.

4. Dull eyes:

Iron deficiency anemia can contribute to pale skin and affect the eyes too. Dullness or lack of brightness in the eyes may be a subtle sign of underlying iron deficiency.

5. Easy bruising:

Iron deficiency can weaken blood vessels and make them more prone to rupture, causing easy bruising. The nutritionist also mentioned that iron plays a role in the production of collagen, a key component of skin.

Other symptoms of iron deficiency

  • Hair fall
  • Brittle nails
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Shortness of breath
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Cold hands and feet
  • Headaches

Food sources of iron

Spinach, legumes, pumpkin seeds, meat, quinoa, broccoli, dark chocolate, beets, nuts, seeds and eggs are some good sources of iron.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

