Ever Heard Of Potato Milk? Lovneet Batra Talks About The 'Food Trends Of 2022'
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the dietary trends to look out for in 2022, particularly potato milk!
Have you heard about the latest trend in health foods - Potato milk?
If you are a health-conscious person or someone trying to lose weight, you may have more often than not preferred staying away from potatoes. But could you have ever thought of potatoes falling under the category of healthy foods? Of late, you may have heard of potato milk, which is being said to be the next big thing in alternative milk this year and is also claimed to be better for you and the environment. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra addressed the dietary trends to look out for in 2022, particularly potato milk.
She captioned the post, “Plant-based meals and foods have really taken over our market and it's no surprise that more and more plant-based milk substitutes are there on shelves these days and one product that I found really interesting was potato milk.”
In the video clip, Lovneet Batra stated that she was aware of the fact that many people were scared of potatoes thinking that it's loaded with carbs and high in calories. But surprisingly, she stated, “Potato milk by a Swedish company is just 100 calories for a cup and gives you almost close to 35 percent of your calcium need in a day which I thought was pretty cool.”
However, she also said that despite all this, she doesn't know if she'll recommend this product straight away in place of other trusted good quality milk. This is because potato milk has a lot of fillers like some oil components, emulsifiers that may have negative side effects on our gut health as well.
Take a look at her post here:
Some time ago, Lovneet Batra discussed the importance of turmeric and the way you can include it in your diet. Turmeric is very beneficial for health and many people consume it in the form of juice. But Lovneet said it wasn't the right way to have haldi. Then, how can you go about it? She said that you can have it with milk but if you don't have milk in general, you can use some kachi haldi in coconut oil and black pepper for better absorption in the body. The other way to consume haldi could be having it with one tablespoon of honey and two black peppercorns. Read more about it here.
Coming back to potato milk, would you be interested in trying it this year? Let us know in the comments below.
