ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Suffer From Bloating? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines A Few Commonly-Ignored Causes

Do You Suffer From Bloating? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines A Few Commonly-Ignored Causes

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says bloating is a common condition
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 21, 2022 12:06 IST
4-Min Read
Do You Suffer From Bloating? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines A Few Commonly-Ignored Causes

Bloating can occur if a person has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Most of us are familiar with the signs and symptoms of indigestion: nausea, pain in the upper abdomen, and a lot of burping. Even after eating small meals, we feel bloated and unusually full at times. At times, there could be a clear trigger, such as some food we may have eaten, while at others there could be nothing at all. But no matter what, suffering from indigestion or bloating on a regular basis can be very distressing. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted a few factors related to bloating, and shared some of the reasons that cause bloating.

In the video, Lovneet said that when it comes to health issues, many people self-diagnose various ailments or diseases. Bloating is one such ailment for which people frequently make assumptions. Bloating can occur if a person has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or a food intolerance, but there are many additional reasons as well that one should consider.

Lovneet Batra then mentioned some of the reasons behind bloating:


RELATED STORIES
related

Reducing Inflammation To Fighting Cancer Cells, Grapes Have Many Health Benefits; Says Expert

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra outlines the many benefits of grapes and the nutritious properties they carry.

related

Your Pre-Workout Meal Depends On These 3 Factors, Says Expert

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about getting the right nutrients before a workout and how a pre workout depends upon these factors.

1) Excessive salt in your diet

Are you someone who consumes salt excessively? Well, you need to be careful from now on. Since it may further lead to bloating.

2) Eating too fat

It is a well-known fact that if you are eating your food too quickly, you may easily be exposed to the risk of bloating.

3) Having carbonated beverages with meals

People around the globe love to savour carbonated drinks but they are not healthy for the body.

4) Having an erratic sleeping pattern

Always remember that maintaining your sleep hygiene should be of utmost importance. If you don't get proper sleep regularly, it will lead to many health issues including bloating.

5) Feeling anxious or too stressed

Feeling anxious or too stressed may affect various aspects of your health and, yes, it may contribute to bloating too.

6) Constipation

Constipation may lead to various stomach-related issues, including bloating.

7) Constantly chewing on gums or elaichi

Are you someone who is used to constantly chewing on gum or cardamom? Well, stop that because it may be one of the reasons for bloating.

8) Inactivity

Inactivity affects overall health. It prevents food from getting digested and further, may cause bloating.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra often shares health-related tips and suggestions for her followers on social media. Keep her tips in mind to lead a healthy life.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases