Do You Suffer From Bloating? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines A Few Commonly-Ignored Causes
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says bloating is a common condition
Bloating can occur if a person has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Most of us are familiar with the signs and symptoms of indigestion: nausea, pain in the upper abdomen, and a lot of burping. Even after eating small meals, we feel bloated and unusually full at times. At times, there could be a clear trigger, such as some food we may have eaten, while at others there could be nothing at all. But no matter what, suffering from indigestion or bloating on a regular basis can be very distressing. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted a few factors related to bloating, and shared some of the reasons that cause bloating.
In the video, Lovneet said that when it comes to health issues, many people self-diagnose various ailments or diseases. Bloating is one such ailment for which people frequently make assumptions. Bloating can occur if a person has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or a food intolerance, but there are many additional reasons as well that one should consider.
Lovneet Batra then mentioned some of the reasons behind bloating:
1) Excessive salt in your diet
Are you someone who consumes salt excessively? Well, you need to be careful from now on. Since it may further lead to bloating.
2) Eating too fat
It is a well-known fact that if you are eating your food too quickly, you may easily be exposed to the risk of bloating.
3) Having carbonated beverages with meals
People around the globe love to savour carbonated drinks but they are not healthy for the body.
4) Having an erratic sleeping pattern
Always remember that maintaining your sleep hygiene should be of utmost importance. If you don't get proper sleep regularly, it will lead to many health issues including bloating.
5) Feeling anxious or too stressed
Feeling anxious or too stressed may affect various aspects of your health and, yes, it may contribute to bloating too.
6) Constipation
Constipation may lead to various stomach-related issues, including bloating.
7) Constantly chewing on gums or elaichi
Are you someone who is used to constantly chewing on gum or cardamom? Well, stop that because it may be one of the reasons for bloating.
8) Inactivity
Inactivity affects overall health. It prevents food from getting digested and further, may cause bloating.
Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra often shares health-related tips and suggestions for her followers on social media. Keep her tips in mind to lead a healthy life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
