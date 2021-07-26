Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Perfect Pilates-HIIT Workout That You Can Perform At Home
Weight Loss: In the video, Yasmin Karachiwal and Sophie Choudry are engrossed in their pilates HIIT workout.
Weight loss: Exercising at home is one of the best ways to stay fit when at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- HIIT sessions can help you burn huge calories in shorter duration
- Pilates can help in toning your muscles
- Try this interesting workout from expert for effective results
The pandemic is far from over. Gyms are open but not functioning at full capacity yet. The risk of contracting the deadly novel coronavirus is still very much there. However, even if you have resumed your gym after the relaxation in rules, but can't go there on weekends due to the lockdown, here's something celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared for you on her Instagram handle. Also in the video is model-actor Sophie Choudry and the duo is engrossed in a pilates HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout.
In her Friday post, Yasmin writes, "Here's a quick Pilates HIIT workout with Sophie Choudry," she wrote.
The workout entails ball squat and overhead press, followed by ball mountain climber, and ends with the knee drive to cross sit exercise. Depending on the category you fall in, Yasmin suggested the following regimen.
- Beginners: 3 sets x 10 reps
- Intermediate: 3 sets x 15 reps
- Advanced: 5 sets x 15 reps
"Let me know how you enjoyed this workout. If you're busy now, save it for later and share it with a friend who might like it," she concluded her post.
The forty-seven-year-old fitness enthusiast shares valuable inputs on health and fitness regularly on her Instagram handle. Besides, she also posts videos to demonstrate how an exercise has to be done.
And since we're talking about pilates HIIT here, on July 12, in another post, Yasmin shared a video and a note. "Looking to burn that extra calorie with some advanced workout moves, here are some goodies prepared specially for you. Don't worry, we got you covered with a modified version of the exercises that will give a similar blast," she wrote and suggested the following regimen.
Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds!
Follow the modified version (M) if you need to scale it down. This means for every original exercise, there was a modified version that Yasmin posted in slides.
1) Crawl to Reaches
M: Crawl to kneeling plank reach
2) Side Lying Clam with Hip Lift
M: Clam
3) Bicycle in Contraction
M: Single leg stretch
4) Rollover to Teaser
M: Reverse curl+100 prep
5) 2JJ+2 Plank Jacks
M: Sidestep out
Let us know in the comments section if you try these exercises at home.
