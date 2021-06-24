Post-Knee Replacement Workout: Watch This Video And Learn Some Simple Exercises
Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video on her Instagram demonstrating some quick and simple exercises.
Try these exercises to get after recovering from knee replacement surgery
Knee replacement surgery can be quite painful. Post-surgery care often requires the patient to either remain in bed or keep physical activity to a bare minimum. This can lead to weight gain, causing other health complications. Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala posted a video where she is seen demonstrating a few easy and basic exercises that can be done by lying down in bed itself to ensure that you remain fit despite surgery. She posted the video along with the caption, “You can't help getting older, but you can definitely help getting fitter, with me.”
Post-Knee Replacement Workout
In the video, Yasmin is seen demonstrating the “simple balanced exercise” with her mother's help.
The 7 simple and effective exercises Yasmin demonstrates are:
1) Knee press on Pillow (10 reps)
2) Knee press with lift (10 reps)
3) Knee press with straight leg lift (10 reps)
4) Theraband Hamstring stretch (10 reps)
5) Wall squat sit (5-10 reps)
6) Staggered - sit to stand (5 reps each)
7) Ankle press on Pillow (10 reps)
Watch the entire video here:
Earlier, Yasmin had posted a video along with her mother, demonstrating a complete body workout for the elderly. All the exercises can be done easily while lying down in bed.
The exercises demonstrated in the video are:
1) Bridge with Pillow between Knees (10 reps)
2) Clams (10-15 reps)
3) Mini Swan (5-10 reps)
4) Wall Pushup (5-10)
5) Theraband Goal Post Extension (10 reps)
Try these under expert guidance and stay fit.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
