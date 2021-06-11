ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Fasting Can Help Rejuvenate Your Liver And Gut Health, Here’s How

Fasting Can Help Rejuvenate Your Liver And Gut Health, Here’s How

For a healthy gut and liver, the trick is to fast for 12 hours from sunrise to sunset.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 11, 2021 02:34 IST
4-Min Read
Fasting Can Help Rejuvenate Your Liver And Gut Health, Here’s How

Adding probiotics to your diet can help you maintain a healthy gut

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. An imbalanced gut can lead to several digestive issues
  2. Fasting is an effective way to detox your lungs and gut
  3. Your diet effects your liver and gut health

Ever felt like going through a complete body detox to clean your liver and gut? We know we have, especially after those Friday nights and weekends when diets would usually go for a toss. But figuring out how to do that effectively without falling sick has always been a mystery. What if we told you the mystery of cleaning out and positively resetting your liver and gut has been solved? Yes, you heard us. Health coach Luke Coutinho has come up with a genius solution. And it is simpler than we had ever imagined it to be.

Want to clean your gut and liver? Here's what you should do

In an Instagram Reels that he posted recently, Luke Coutinho talks about “one of the most efficient ways to clean your gut, to allow the microbiome to repopulate the right way, and to clean your liver and to take the burden off your liver so it can perform all its functions the right way.” His secret? We would only be reiterating what Luke Coutinho said in his own video when we say, “no, there's no magic food, it's fasting”.


RELATED STORIES
related

Gut Health: Here's How Pickled-Probiotic Vegetables Can Help You Maintain A Healthy Gut

An unhealthy gut can lead to symptoms such as digestive issues, skin irritation, sleep issues, food intolerance and more. Here's how having pickled vegetables can help you boost gut health.

related

Fatty Liver Disease: Know The Causes Of Fatty Liver Other Than Obesity

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up on the liver. Presence of small amounts of fat in the liver is normal, but too much can further convert into a health problem. Read here to know about the causes of fatty liver disease other than obesity.

He said even 12 hours of fasting from sunset to sunrise can be one of the most powerful ways to clean the liver and help the gut.

Also read: PCOS And Gut Health: Know The Link Between PCOS And Leaky Gut And What You Can Do To Improve Your Condition

Watch the video here:

Also read: Gut Health: Here's How Pickled-Probiotic Vegetables Can Help You Maintain A Healthy Gut

No wonder we keep flocking to his Instagram page time and again to check what new wellness tip Luke Coutinho has for us.  Will you be trying out fasting to clean out your liver and gut? Give this simple trick a try.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases