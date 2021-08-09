Looking For A Healthy Snack? Grab Some Almonds To Beat Those Hunger Pangs, Here's Why
Almonds can help you boost cardiovascular health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Almonds can help you beat hunger pangs in a healthy way
- Almonds are loaded with vitamin E and fibre
- You can start your day with handful of soaked almonds
Snacking is an important part of every diet. Many often relate snacking to the consumption of unhealthy foods. From weight gain to digestive issues, snaking inappropriately can lead to many issues. It is crucial to choose healthy options that can help you beat those hunger pangs between meals. One of the healthy options that you can instantly add to your diet is a handful of almonds. This healthy habit can load up your diet with several essential nutrients. Let's look at some impressive reasons why almonds make a perfect snack.
Almonds health benefits: Here's how almonds are a perfect snack
Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy said, "When we look at the world around us now, a lot has changed, and along with this many of us have too. Having gone through this difficult time, it's important to learn from the past, and enable the path to a good recovery by replacing old habits with new and improved ones. For this, my top suggestion to families is to do a thorough cleanse of the household pantry and replace unhealthy and calorie high foods with nutritious options like almonds or fresh fruits. This change in snacking patterns can aid in better heart health amongst family members."
Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin E, fibre, protein, manganese and magnesium.
Being a good source of antioxidants, almonds can help fight against oxidative stress.
The high vitamin E content of almonds can help improve your skin and hair health.
As diabetics are at a higher risk of heart disease, adding almonds commonly known as the heart-friendly nut can help reduce the risk.
Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head - Dietetics at Max Healthcare said in a panel discussion, "Families need to make sure they pay minute attention to their diet and include nutrient-rich foods like almonds, fruits and green leafy vegetables. Almonds in particular are a great choice, as they are one of the easiest foods to eat every day. Family members could soak and eat a handful in the morning, divide them in small portions and eat them through the day."
