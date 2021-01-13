Lohri 2020: Healthy Traditional Foods You Must Enjoy During This Harvest Festival
Lohri 2020: The harvest festival is celebrated with traditional delicacies around the bonfire. Here are some of these you should not miss.
Lohri 2020: Sesame seeds and jaggery can keep you warm in winters
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jaggery can help you boost digestion
- Leafy green available during the winter season are loaded with nutrients
- Popcorn is a light snack you can enjoy during this festival
Lohri is a festival of lighting bonfire, dancing to the music of dhol and drums, singing folk music, Giddha and bhangra dance which is incomplete without a delectable meal and traditional snacks. Jaggery/ gur and sesame seeds are two essential ingredients of this celebration. According to the Indian calendar, Lohri falls in Pausha month and is celebrated on the 13th of January every year. The festival falls during the winter season. Snacks made of til, jaggery and peanuts are commonly consumed during these harvest festivals.
Lohri 2020: Traditional snacks of this harvest festival
Food items like gajak, popcorn, til and Rewari are usually enjoyed with bonfire. The celebration of this Punjabi festival is incomplete without a delicious meal and traditional snacks. Jaggery and sesame seeds based sweets are very popular. Traditional snacks like chikki, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds (til) gajak, Rewari, sugarcane and peanuts are enjoyed during the festivities.
For meals sarson ka saag and Makka roti, Pindi channe, gur roti, murmur laddo, til burfi, til chikki, corn palak ki tikki, gurhalwa, dahi bhalle are highly relished.
Sarson ka saag is prepared by combining different leafy vegetables. It can add the goodness of leafy greens to your diet and offer multiple nutrients.
Til and jaggery are believed to help in cleansing the body and providing energy. These ingredients are also known to keep you warm in cold weather. You can consume these moderation and enjoy the festival to the fullest.
Enjoy the festival of the bonfire, dance, songs, and traditional winter foods along with discarding old ideas and thoughts and welcoming new and good thoughts.
Happy Lohri!
(Garima Goyal is a Ludhiana-based Dietician)
